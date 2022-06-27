MANKATO — Supt. Paul Peterson received positive remarks after his annual review by the Mankato Area School Board Monday night.
Chair Jodi Sapp said the board went over a number of goals with Peterson during the closed session, including deliberately reaching out to diverse applicants when hiring new staff, increasing communication with teachers and raising test scores.
“He had an excellent review, he really did,” Sapp said. “Strengths are, he’s a very steady, centered leader, especially over this last year. His presence in the community, at the schools, I mean he’s just always there. That’s very much appreciated from the board level.”
Last November, the board unanimously approved a new contract with Peterson starting July 1 and continuing through June 30, 2025.
Peterson will be paid an annual salary of $202,680 for the 2022-23 school year, $206,734 for the 2023-24 school year and $212,936 for the 2024-25 school year.
Peterson said he’s feeling energized after his review Monday.
He said he and the board are on the same page regarding all of the goals discussed during the meeting.
“We all agree that we have got to rapidly accelerate student learning. Up and down our system, we know that the last two years have been really rough for kids,” he said referring to the pandemic. “We’ve got to get into a rhythm because Mankato Area Public Schools prides itself on academic excellence.
“The last two years have been tough sledding. We need to not just get back after that, but we need to rapidly do that, because our kids are worth it.”
Peterson came to the district on July 1, 2019. His initial three-year contract expires Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.