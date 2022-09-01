MANKATO — A Mankato boy remains hospitalized after an accident involving the installation of a gun safe.
Samuel Carver was injured Saturday when the safe fell on him, according to a GoFundMe fundraising page set up for the family. He was excited to help a family member with a new safe. Unaware the safe was not yet secured, Samuel went to open the safe, and it fell on him.
A family member got the safe off the boy and performed CPR to get him breathing again. He was flown to a Rochester hospital where he underwent surgery for two life-threatening injuries.
Samuel has had two surgeries and is expected to have more, according to the page.
The GoFundMe page had exceeded its $10,000 goal with over $11,800 raised so far by Thursday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.