NORTH MANKATO — If you've hesitated to get your COVID-19 vaccine but aren't opposed to the idea, Tim Tupy has a deal for you. Free beer.
The owner of Mankato Brewery is teaming up with Hy-Vee for an event June 2 where people 21 and over can get a vaccine shot in Hy-Vee's mobile unit outside the brewery. They'll be rewarded with a coupon good at the brewery for a free pint of beer as well as a 10% off Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits coupon.
The pop-up vaccine clinic runs from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday. There will also be live music by local musician Nici Peper from 4-6 p.m. at the brewery. Ummies Bar & Grill will be on-site at 5 p.m. offering walking tacos.
"We're just excited to partner with them on this," Tupy said. "It's each person's decision whether they want to get the vaccine or not. We're just saying 'thank you' if they do get one."
Tupy said he initially wondered if free beer would be enough to entice those who haven't already gotten their shots.
"But then I talked to people who have kids in their 20s who've put it off, so maybe if there's a date and a free beer, they will do it." People will have until June 19 to use their free pint coupons.
Hy-Vee will administer the Pfizer-BioNTech, which is a two-dose vaccine. It will be available at the brewery to individuals 12 and older. Minors must have parental/guardian consent to receive the vaccine.
Vaccine recipients can receive their second dose of the vaccine at their local Hy-Vee Pharmacy 21 days after their first dose.
While walk-ins are accepted, people can schedule an appointment for the event at: hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine-consent?event=4eb28703-470a-4947-acbf-8a455142a749.
It is recommended (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring the following to their vaccination: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); and photo ID. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated.
Masks are required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.