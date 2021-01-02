MANKATO — Producing beer is a water-intensive process. For every 10 gallons of water that goes into the Mankato Brewery facility to produce their beer, about six gallons ends up as beer, the other four as wastewater. The excess water is often acidic and contains different levels of solids, which can be a burden on water treatment facilities that have to clean the used water.
Mankato Brewery has developed a unique way to capture their wastewater and treat it, so the water is less polluted when it is sent down the drain.
Craft Notes, which makes booklets highlighting local breweries, featured Mankato Brewery in an issue last year focused on sustainable breweries in Minnesota. The brewery was featured because of this wastewater treatment process.
“Being stewards to the water is really important to us,” said Chris Collins, head brewer at the facility.
How the process works
During the production process, water is mixed with yeast, hops and other ingredients used to make the beer. Because of this the remaining wastewater may be highly acidic or contain solids such as hops. The brewery uses a lot of water in the production process and having these solids in their wastewater would be a burden on the Mankato Water Resource Recovery Facility, which treats the area’s wastewater.
To reduce the burden, the brewery stores their wastewater at the facility. There the wastewater can be blended to dilute the acidity or solids in the water.
The brewery works with the city of North Mankato to monitor the water they send down the drain. The city comes and tests the water at random times and if the total suspended solids in the water are high, the brewery’s bill goes up.
Collins hopes to expand the brewery's environmental initiatives and someday find a way to capture and use the methane emitted in the production process.
How it began
As Tim Tupy was planning to open Mankato Brewery about a decade ago, he heard about a brewery owner in the Caribbean Islands who captured and treated their own wastewater. He decided to find a way to conduct this process in Mankato. He installed two bins and converted a pit in the floor to store water and separate solids from the water.
Tupy said that the brewery has had a smaller impact on the local water system because of this process.
“What we are doing is working,” he said.
Even a decade later, this process is unusual. Tupy said other breweries may not have the upfront costs or space to do this.
Breweries have become common in Minnesota since Tupy opened Mankato Brewery. They can be one of the largest users of water in some communities. Collins said part of the problem in the industry is finding ways to incentivize breweries to be more sustainable and do things like treating their wastewater.
“Water is abundant in Minnesota but how do we be careful with it?” he said. “I hope in the future we hold breweries accountable to wastewater.”
