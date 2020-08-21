A video of a Mankato native using a message in a bottle to ask his little brother to be his best man is making millions of people cry.
Henry Claussen, 22, of Mankato, who has Down syndrome, loves to go metal detecting. So Will Claussen, 24, decided to bury a request for his little brother in the sand.
On the beach of the family cabin in Hackensack on Aug. 14, Henry detected a bottle. Inside Henry found a note that read: “Henry Joe, you are already the BEST bro, and my very BEST frand, so will you please say yes and be my BEST man?”
Will's new fiancee caught Henry's jubilant reaction on video.
“Henry is full of special moments like this,” Will said of his brother's response.
Will, who now lives in Bloomington, posted the video on his social media accounts a few days later just before he headed home from the cabin.
He expected the video would be viewed by family and friends.
On his drive home he began getting calls from friends reporting the video was already going viral, including reactions from celebrities such as Randy Moss and Gabrielle Union.
Soon after members of the media were calling with invitations to appear on the likes of “ABC World News Tonight” and “Entertainment Tonight.”
As of Friday the video had been viewed nearly 4 million times on Twitter with thousands of comments. How many millions more have seen the national media coverage is impossible to calculate.
“It's been pretty nuts,” Will said of the attention.
Henry said he is enjoying the limelight, but it comes in second to being crowned West High School Snow King in 2018.
Henry said he hopes the viral video makes viewers “feel joy.”
Will said he is happy to see the video “spreading positivity in a world that needs it now more than ever.”
