MANKATO — The increase in property tax collections by the city of Mankato, Blue Earth County and Mankato Area Public Schools in 2022 will be less than what most of their counterparts across Minnesota are approving, but shifts in the tax burden are still pushing homeowner taxes noticeably higher.
The city, for example, is planning to collect $21.3 million next year in real estate taxes — 2.4% more than this year and well below the average increase for Minnesota cities of 6.6%, according to preliminary levy data tabulated by the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
The county levy will increase by 2.5% if the County Board sticks with its preliminary levy when approving the budget later this month. Statewide, the average increase for counties is 3.7%.
And the school district is set to slightly boost its property tax collections by 1.3%, less than a third of the average hike of 4.6% across all districts in Minnesota.
Taxes paid by homeowners, however, will be jumping by much more than those percentages. That’s because the taxable market values of homes are rising while the values of businesses are dropping, shifting more of the burden of paying taxes to homeowners.
The average Mankato homeowner will see city taxes rise more than 6%, according to calculations provided by Michael Stalberger, director of the county’s Property and Environmental Resources Department. So the $912 dollars paid to the city in 2022 on the average value home — a $213,000 house rising in assessed value to just under $224,000 — will be $53 dollars more than this year.
In Blue Earth County, where a slight increase in farmland values is mitigating the tax burden shift, county taxes will rise 5.2% for that same homeowner. That’s an increase in county taxes of $43 to $870 for 2022.
The owner of an average commercial/industrial property, by contrast, will see an assessed market value decline from $671,000 to $657,300 due to changing market conditions. That will push the business owner’s city tax bill down by $117 to $5,466, a decline of 2.1%. County taxes for the same business will fall $161 to $5,215, a drop of 3%.
City and county taxes for an average apartment building are expected to rise 5.3% and 4%, respectively, resulting in a combined city-county tax bill in 2022 of more than $14,000. An average parcel of farmland will see its county tax bill of $1,048 hold steady next year.
With the relatively minuscule levy increase by the school district, even homeowners are typically seeing school taxes rising by about half as much as their city and county taxes.
The county
The County Board passed a preliminary levy of $40.55 million in September. Under state law, that preliminary number can be decreased but not increased when a final budget is approved, something that must happen by the end of this month.
County Administrator Bob Meyer said the board could choose to reduce the number but has given no indication of plans to do so.
“It looks like it will hold,” Meyer said.
The board decided to focus most of the federal COVID-relief funding from the American Rescue Plan on one-time expenditures, such as replacement of equipment, rather than using it for the operating budget, he said. That way, ongoing spending commitments aren’t being financed with short-term federal funding, something that would leave future budgets out of balance.
As for hiking the county property tax levy less aggressively than most other counties, the decision reflects the board’s concern that the financial position of taxpayers remains somewhat precarious, Meyer said: “That the economy was a little shaky and to try to make sure that taxes weren’t more of a burden.”
Still, the county is experiencing the impact of high inflation and it needs some additional revenue for the higher cost of supplies and to provide salary increases for county employees and to cover the rising cost for health care benefits, Meyer said. But the size of the county workforce will be virtually unchanged.
“I think we ended up with only one truly new (full-time employee),” he said. “We felt we wanted to be pretty darned conservative with staffing because of the uncertainties.”
The schools
The School Board, like their City Council and County Board colleagues, will hold a budget hearing to give the public a chance to ask questions about the property tax levy for 2022 — $29.39 million. But the school budget process is substantially different.
For one thing, the board isn’t on the verge of approving an annual budget. School district budgets run from July 1 through June 30, so the board won’t start working in earnest on next year’s budget for two more months. And the levy being collected in 2022 will provide revenue for that yet-to-be-created budget.
In addition, school districts have much less autonomy in deciding how much property tax revenue to collect. A formula passed by the state Legislature, calculations done by the state Department of Education, the number of pupils served by a district and a community’s property values all factor into the proposed levy.
“The reports that are generated kind of drive us to that number,” said Tom Sager, director of business services for Mankato Area Public Schools. “Most of this is determined for us by the state formula and property tax law.”
If the local school board decided to collect less in property taxes, not only would the district lose that revenue, it would also receive less aid from the state, Sager said.
Mankato is also seeing less per-pupil funding from the state because the district lost nearly 400 students during the pandemic-disrupted 2020-21 school year.
“And this year they didn’t come back,” he said. “We’re still a little under where we thought we’d be.”
Nevertheless, settling on next year’s budget late this winter and early next spring should be less stressful than the task facing the board a year ago. Back then, the district’s finances were devastated by COVID and reserve funds were largely depleted.
“Like your own household, you can only live like that so long,” Sager said, adding that revenues and expenditures are now much closer to alignment. “The heavy lifting really occurred last spring.”
Additionally, the reserve funds are being replenished with federal COVID-relief funding.
If anyone attends the district’s budget hearing, they will learn, among other things, how Mankato Area Public Schools compare to their peers. The district collects $3,064 in property taxes per student, a figure that’s below the statewide average of $3,446. And it’s less than the $3,264 average for the Big Nine, a group of southern Minnesota schools that also includes Austin, Albert Lea, Faribault, Owatonna, Northfield, Rochester, Winona and Red Wing.
The city
The Mankato City Council is expected to approve a levy for next year of $21.3 million, up $500,000 from the contributions currently collected from local property owners.
The increase is entirely in the $16 million general fund levy, with $4.8 million in property taxes needed to pay off debt declining a hair and collections for transit ($165,000) and economic development ($365,000) holding steady.
Sticking to a policy that’s been adhered to for the past decade, the council is holding the city’s tax rate at the same level. That means any growth in tax revenue comes entirely from the additional taxes levied against newly constructed buildings and against existing properties with rising values. The majority of the $500,000 in additional tax collections will come from properties with rising assessed values rather than new buildings.
For property classifications such as retail stores, factories and office buildings with steady or declining values, city taxes will not increase.
The vast majority of city fees are also staying the same, although sewer, stormwater and garbage/recycling fees are climbing slightly.
“I would say our tax rate and user charges remain competitive,” said City Manager Susan Arntz, adding that the cost of city services is in the lower half of a list of peer cities.
Like the county, the city is targeting federal COVID relief aid at one-time expenditures.
The additional tax revenue being collected will be used to restore some cuts made to the Public Safety Department during the pandemic and to beef up accounts dedicated to the future replacement of equipment and anticipated major repairs and upgrades that will be eventually required at city facilities.
“Essentially, it’s the savings plan,” Arntz said.
Developing adequate capital replacement funds means the city won’t need to borrow money through bond sales and equipment certificates when a building needs a new roof or a park needs new playground equipment or when squad cars, snowplows or firetrucks reach the end of their life.
“That’s a big part of what we’re trying to do,” she said.
Other spending pressures pushing the budget higher come from rising prices for supplies, cost-of-living adjustments for employees and some pay adjustments aimed at ensuring the city remains able to attract and retain workers.
Mankato’s general fund — which covers the cost of operating the city’s signature services such as police and fire, streets and snowplowing, parks and general government — is rising about $2 million to $31 million, under the proposed budget. Along with additional tax collections, the increase in the general fund is to be financed with an anticipated jump in Local Government Aid from the state of $900,000 and a less pessimistic projection of the number of tax delinquencies than a year ago when unemployment rates were much higher.
