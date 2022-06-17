The official start of summer is just days away, and area residents are celebrating this weekend at the Festival Solstice outdoor music festival at Land of Memories Park.
The event kicked off Friday night, and the two-day event features live music, camping, food trucks, vendors and the highly anticipated Paddle Jam, where participants are encouraged to take kayaks down the river.
Festival owner Adam Steinke said it’s good to be back after the event took a couple years off during the pandemic.
“It’s so great to be able to come out here and provide a place for people to come and enjoy live music. It’s been a long two-year drought, so I’m excited to have people come out and have a good time,” he said.
Campers David Urbaniak and John Strharsky said it’s great to be close to the music.
“It’s convenient to roll in and set up,” Strharsky said.
Strharsky said he’s looking forward to Paddle Jam.
“I think I just want to try to bring the same energy that I think that’s going to be brought to the Paddle Jam specifically, but I like to kayak and to have music come along with it is a pretty unique experience,” Urbaniak said.
Art vendor Garrett Kopka, who creates blacklight reactive art, said he’s excited for the unique experience of displaying his art at night.
“This is the first festival or show that I’ve been aware of that is doing stuff at night. I don’t get to have that experience very often with large amounts of people, so I’m really excited to showcase that off,” he said.
The festival has an important meaning for Head of Security Chad Hopkins, who is donating the money he earns from working the festival to the Lupus Foundation of America to honor his wife.
“My wife, we have done this festival for nine years. This is my 10th year, my first year without her because she lost her battle with lupus last week,” he said. “I have to honor her in some way.”
Hopkins said people can expect to have a good time this weekend.
“They’re going to come down here and enjoy the park, enjoy the weather, enjoy some good old-fashion folk and rock music and just relax and get out of the house,” he said.
