MANKATO — A member of the Mankato area Disabled American Veterans Chapter has been named DAV's national commander.
"I want to work to make sure the voices of our disabled veterans are heard, and I will continue to be an advocate for their benefits and health care," Stephen "Butch" Whitehead said Wednesday during a telephone interview.
Whitehead, 44, is a Minnesota Army National Guard veteran who suffered a head injury while serving in Iraq.
He was elected during DAV’s 2019 national convention in Orlando, Florida, and will serve for a year as the leader of an organization with more than a million members.
DAV provides employment resources to veterans and their spouses and educates the public about the needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. The nonprofit was founded in 1920.
"I've been working toward this for about four years," Whitehead said, then explained his service in other DAV positions.
In his full-time job, Whitehead is the DAV Department of Minnesota adjutant. He also is executive director of the Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota Foundation.
Whitehead has been instrumental in the creation of a program that provides therapeutic outdoors recreational events for veterans with varying disabilities.
He joined the Army in 1991 and was deployed twice overseas. He received a Bronze Star in 2007 for service in Iraq, and in 2012, he was a recipient of a Veterans Voices Award presented by then-Gov. Mark Dayton.
During his acceptance speech Tuesday, Whitehead gave shoutouts to Mankato's DAV chapter and its namesake. Whitehead is a life member of Lyle C. Pearson Sr. Chapter 10 in Mankato and he's served in various leadership roles for the chapter.
His hometown is Odin in Watonwan County. He was born in Trimont and was a resident of Mankato for about 15 years.
He and his wife, Kim, now live in Rosemount.
