MANKATO — The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota is set to reopen Thursday after closing its doors more than six months ago to avoid an outbreak of the coronavirus among patrons and museum staff.
When the museum's doors at 224 Lamm St., unlock to admit the public at 9 a.m. Thursday, several changes will be in place, including a reduction in hours.
The museum's new schedule is 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Following state and federal guidelines, the museum will be operating at 25% capacity, which translates to 132 guests at any given time. When the limit is reached, additional guests will be asked to wait until space opens up.
Signs will be posted indicating which doors are to be used as entrances and exits. Visitors will be required to wash their hands when first entering the museum.
Patrons, ages 5 and older, will be required to wear masks that cover their mouths and noses while visiting the museum's indoor and outdoor spaces. Museum staff reserve the right to deny admittance to anyone not in compliance with the mask mandate. Masks will be available for purchase from the museum's gift shop.
Cleaning procedures have been ramped up at the museum. Its community room has been converted to space for staff to clean and sanitize items.
The admission fee is $9 per person for visitors who are not members. Non-members must use credit or debit cards to pay admission fees. There is no admission fee for children younger than 12 months.
The museum is now using membership cards that can be downloaded from Apple App Store or Google Play Store. As a way to compensate for the time the museum was closed, its members may extend their membership for six months at no additional cost. Members also have the option to renew at the regular rate.
For programming and other museum information, go to: cmsouthernmn.org.
