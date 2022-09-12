MANKATO — The Mankato City Council has adopted a preliminary 9.75% increase in the city's collectable property taxes for 2023.
Council members needed to approve a preliminary property tax levy by Sept. 30. Their approval at Monday's meeting puts a cap on what the final levy amount can be when finalized later this year.
While trimmed down from the originally proposed budget, the $23.375 million total levy would result in varying degrees of property tax increases for homeowners. The total is about a $2.1 million increase.
When the City Council discussed its options in August, The Free Press reported a 9.75% levy increase would equal about a 34% uptick, or $137, in taxes for an owner of a $150,000 home. A $500,000 home would add up to $404 more in property taxes, or a 23.6% increase.
Residential homeowners are on track to be bear the brunt of the property tax increases, as their home values saw dramatic jumps while new construction and values on retail stores and commercial properties cooled amid inflation.
Initial budget proposals called for a 13.9% levy increase, and 6.3% and 10.5% options were also considered.
City Manager Susan Arntz and Administrative Services Director Parker Skophammer previously shared projections with the council showing the 6.3% option would need to be followed by a 9% increase in 2024. Their forecasts indicated the 9.75% option could keep increases below 5% for the next four years.
The council approved the preliminary levy by a 6-1 vote. Council member Karen Foreman was the sole no vote.
“It seems to me that this funds a level of service that is more than is traditionally expected by the members of the community,” she said.
Arntz said the city will continue to work with the council on the budget before final approval in December. A public hearing for the final levy and budget is set for Dec. 5.
