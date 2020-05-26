MANKATO — From $1.5 million in lost property taxes to $1.1 million in lost sales taxes, the pandemic is projected to have significant financial ramifications for the city of Mankato.
Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges gave updated 2020 budget forecasts at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Operating revenues are now projected to be $2 million — or nearly 7% — less than originally budgeted. Most of that from a drop in property tax collections due to declines in property values and delayed payments.
The city also will see dips in license and permit fees, recreation facility rentals and a few other revenue sources, Hentges said.
Operating expenses also are now expected to come out lower than budgeted, but not by enough to offset lost revenues.
Much of the $980,000 in projected savings from the typical operating expenses come from leaving several vacant positions unfilled and reducing part time and seasonal staff hours in areas such as parks maintenance.
The city is also expecting nearly $750,000 in new one-time pandemic-related costs, such as staff unemployment benefits and extra park bathroom cleaning.
The City Council had previously set aside $1 million from an emergency fund to cover the extra pandemic expenses and revenue losses. The city will need to come up with another $810,000 to cover the remaining deficit, according to the projections.
But that figure isn’t disastrous, Hentges said.
“Overall it looks like our general fund is going to be in reasonably good shape,” the city manager said.
The revenue drops will be steeper in other areas.
Sales tax revenues are now projected at less that $4.1 million. That is 22% lower than anticipated. The revenues from the 0.5% local sales tax go for community enhancement projects. Another ice rink and improvements to Tourtellotte Pool and athletic fields were on the short list of potential beneficiaries.
Revised revenues projections at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center have been hard to nail down depending on when large events can resume. An optimistic model projects expenses will outpace revenues by $718,000 while a less optimistic model predicts an $896,000 shortfall.
