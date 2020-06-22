MANKATO — After nearly a quarter-century in the top spot in Mankato's municipal government, City Manager Pat Hentges is preparing to step down.
Hentges, who informed the City Council Monday of his plans to retire by the end of the year, oversaw dramatic growth in Mankato's population and economy, new approaches to planning and budgeting, and the resurrection of the city's once-moribund downtown.
"Over my nearly 25 years of tenure, I have been a part of changing what was once Mankato to what it is today .. 'a vibrant, diverse regional community,'" he wrote in a letter to Mayor Najwa Massad and the council. "Hopefully, I have set the table for what Mankato can be in the future."
Hentges had provided in recent months some possible hints of his plans as he approached retirement age, including asking for a one-year contract rather than a renewal of his two-year pact at the end of 2019.
And as the pandemic-induced economic recession impacted the municipal budget, Hentges last week advised the council to consider a wide-ranging strategy to reduce expenses in the face of projected revenue declines topping $7.7 million in 2020 and $9.3 million in 2021.
Part of the strategy suggested by Hentges — who is earning $175,621 in 2020 — includes "flattening the supervisory structure" to cut administrative costs without impacting the workforce in areas such as street maintenance and plowing.
In his letter, he also noted the multiple fiscal and societal challenges facing the city in the months and years ahead and indicated that Mankato might be better served in new era by a younger generation of leaders.
"The inevitable changes that the pandemic and recent social awakening bring, demand the energies and full commitment of the upcoming generation of leaders," he wrote. "Mankato, as always, will be on the forefront of change. For the new city manager there will be challenges and exciting times. For me, Mankato will just be home!"
Hentges was only the second city manager in Mankato in the past 52 years. The late Bill Bassett served in the role from 1968 to 1996. A Sleepy Eye native, Hentges earned a bachelor's degree in urban affairs from St. Cloud State University, a master's in urban management from Minnesota State University, and served as city administrator of Faribault and as city manager in Columbia Heights before succeeding Bassett in Mankato.
This story will be updated.
