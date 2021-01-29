MANKATO — City offices will reopen to the public Monday.
Access to the offices in the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza, will be on a limited basis.
Customers may complete tasks such as dropping off plans, picking up permits and making payments between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays at the customer service desk on the government center's first floor.
In-person meetings with staff will be available by appointment. Customers will be required to wear masks while in the building. Social distancing practices will be in place and capacity limits will be in effect.
For more information or to schedule an in-person meeting, call 387-8600.
