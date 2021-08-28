Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.