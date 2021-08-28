MANKATO — Property tax collections by the city of Mankato would increase 3.8% next year, according to an outline of City Manager Susan Arntz’s proposed 2021 budget.
This will be the first budget created by Arntz since succeeding longtime City Manager Pat Hentges, who retired Nov. 30, but it would continue the policy of keeping Mankato’s tax rate the same and relying on rising property values to generate additional revenue. That approach would provide the city with nearly $800,000 in extra funding beyond the $20.8 million collected from property owners this year.
If the City Council ultimately adopts the recommended tax levy of $21.6 million, an average value home in Mankato ($224,000) would see its municipal property taxes rise by $61. Any increases by Blue Earth County and Mankato Area Public Schools would be on top of that.
Arntz, who spent 20 years as the city administrator of Waconia, said she’s excited about undertaking a new city’s budget process because it will reflect the unique goals, priorities and perspectives of Mankato. She will be detailing some of her proposed changes in September and October as the council digs into the specifics of the budget.
This week Director of Administrative Services Parker Skophammer simply provided a preview of coming attractions.
The budget will work to restore service levels to pre-pandemic levels after cutbacks were approved for the 2021 budget, including some reductions in personnel and wage freezes. It will also set aside roughly $1 million as a financial “relief valve” if the pandemic fails to subside.
The budget document itself will also be a bit different, attempting to reduce the number of pages by more than 200 by eliminating duplication while also adding a “community profile” to compare Mankato’s finances — everything from tax rates to utility fees — with other cities in Minnesota.
Even though the city’s $800,000 in additional tax collections would come solely through an increase in the tax base, that doesn’t mean existing property owners are off the hook. New construction — homes, apartment buildings, building additions, industrial properties and other recently erected structures — is responsible for less than 27% of the increased tax base and will cover $212,000 of the new tax collections. The other 73% of the growth in the tax base is from increased assessed values of existing properties, mostly homes and apartment buildings. Those existing properties will be sending nearly $590,000 in added taxes to City Hall.
Homes in Mankato saw their assessed values grow by nearly 6% for the 2022 tax calculations. The beleaguered retail industry is pulling commercial property valuations downward, so those properties will actually pay less in taxes to the city next year under the proposed levy.
While property taxes are the most visible contribution to city government, fees are also proposed to rise — increases of 3% in the base fees for water and sewer, 3.5% in the sewer charges assessed by volume and 2.75% for the stormwater fee.
The council will be setting a preliminary levy at its Sept. 13 meeting, which will establish the ceiling on how much can be collected in 2022. A final levy and budget will be approved in December. In between, council members will be hearing about components of the budget ranging from police to streets to administration.
“Once we get into October, we’re going to bring each director who oversees that area to talk about service levels,” Skophammer said.
