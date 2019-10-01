MANKATO — City workers smelled a fire in an unoccupied residence Monday night in Mankato.
Staff were out doing water hydrant flushing when they smelled smoke and summoned firefighters to 2410 Volk Ave. at 10:15 p.m., according to a city news release.
Firefighters found smoke coming from the windows and eaves and went inside and put out the fire.
Damages are estimated at $60,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
