MANKATO — City workers smelled a fire in an unoccupied residence Monday night in Mankato. 

Staff were out doing water hydrant flushing when they smelled smoke and summoned firefighters to 2410 Volk Ave. at 10:15 p.m., according to a city news release. 

Firefighters found smoke coming from the windows and eaves and went inside and put out the fire. 

Damages are estimated at $60,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

