Kira Sims, West High School
We are the class of hellos and the class of goodbyes.
The class that has been iconically thought to have a clear vision for graduating in the year of 2020.
This year has brought to us many things, just as the past years have, and the years of the future will continue to do.
We will continue to inspire, create, discover, and achieve.
With these things in our future, we can thank our past for the memories and experiences throughout our elementary and middle school years; especially our four years at Mankato West High School together as the class of 2020.
The pride of homecoming; the band playing adjacent to the players on the field, mat, court, or ice; our VEX and Knowledge Bowl teams. The loss of a friend and the joy of meeting a new one. Overcoming challenges that seemed impossible.
We are resilient; one step back and two steps forward. Our challenges calling us and our victories proving that mistakes help eliminate possible answers that don’t add up the way they should.
To the dancers, musicians, athletes, artists, theatricals, writers, inventors, mechanics, mathematicians, sciencers, history buffs, volunteers, debaters, and many, many more; we are the key to our clear future.
We are the cloth to clean off the debris on our 'glasses,’ our future, to overcome those obstacles and see our future through becoming it. By that, I mean that we will pick ourselves back up after we make a mistake and keep on moving forward, that we will take whatever the world throws at us and find a solution.
We are the future; the class to keep making a difference, the class to continue to work together, the class to make advancements in the world for the better of all.
Our compassion can change lives and has changed lives. Yet, what is compassion? Compassion is passion with a heart. It is being a friend, helping others, working together, being honest, and working through diversity to become stronger as a community.
This compassion has been within our school through generations and has overflowed through time to carry on the legacy of Scarlets.
Throughout your life, the class of 2020, as said by the band Linkin Park: "May your love never end; and if you need a friend, there’s a seat here alongside me." And not only me, but you, and you, and everyone here.
No matter what stereotypes have seemed to exist, this class has always been friendly and willing to break down those barriers.
We are stronger than we think, and I wish all of you that same strength to follow you throughout your life and to have you find your passion, achieve your dreams, explore the world, embrace the people in your life, conquer your challenges, love those around you, and aspire to accomplish what others said you never would.
Our class of 2020 is resilient, intuitive, compassionate, and intelligent; we will change the world, one loving step at a time. We are the class of hellos and goodbyes; the class who will say goodbye to the blurs in our vision and say hello to the clarity of endless opportunities ahead of us.
Mikayla Stanley, East High School
I have a confession: I care about giving this speech a lot. So much that I’ve actually had it written for over a year.
But, I also know that the chaos of the last few months cannot go unaddressed, so, of course, I made some changes. However, you’ll still hear some of my original speech today, because although the last few months have been life-altering and unprecedented, they make up a small fraction of our time at Mankato East.
I understand that this crisis has deeply hurt our world, our nation, and our community. However, for the sake of a silver lining, I think it did teach us some powerful lessons.
First and foremost, I think we all realized that we care about being a Cougar even more than we already knew. Ultimately we learned that our education is more valuable than we ever appreciated, so in light of completing that education, Class of 2020, Congratulations!
Commencement speakers are usually expected to give some advice to their classmates, and I tried to think of some, but then I realized that I’m 18 years old, technically don’t have a high school diploma, and am probably not the most qualified person to be giving you advice.
So instead, I chose a quote from one of my favorite authors that I think captures the spirit of our class. In the book “Wonder,” RJ Palacio writes “Everyone deserves a standing ovation because we all overcometh the world.”
We’ve all been through a lot over these past four years, academically, personally, and pandemically but those challenges helped to shape us and to make us stronger.
There will continue to be challenges and life will keep throwing hard things at us, but keep in mind that one of the most powerful abilities we have is the ability to overcome. Never doubt your own resilience, and the strength that obstacles will build. Consider this graduation to be your own personal standing ovation.
I’ve always believed that we would come out of Mankato East stronger and better, and our current situation has only confirmed that in my mind.
Before I finish, I want to take a second to thank the people who helped us get here.
Teachers, staff, and administration: thank you. Thank you for cleaning up our messes, for teaching us how to learn, and for allowing us to make mistakes and grow in an environment that was safe. You truly brought out the best in us.
Families and friends who are with us today: thank you. Thank you for the love you’ve given us and the support you’ve shown, and for the resources and care we needed to become who we are today.
And to my classmates: thank you from the bottom of my heart. Although this isn’t the end we’d hoped for, our current situation does not define our time at Mankato East.
We are defined by our four years of school spirit; Homecoming weeks, Jug games, Pops concerts, and state tournaments. We are defined by four years of friendships, involvement, and resilience; for that I am forever grateful. Congratulations!
Sarah Patenaude, West High School
Hello Scarlets! I am so honored to be speaking on behalf of the Mankato West High School class of 2020 today. Although this moment might not look like we had expected it to, we made it and we are graduating!
Before I begin, I would like to take a moment to thank every single one of the people who helped us get to this point in our lives. Every parent, family member, friend, teacher, and coach … we may not always take the time to say it, but I know I speak for all of us when I say that you all have truly impacted our lives and helped to shape us into the students and people we are today, so thank you.
Wow! Here we are, or rather, here I am, coming to you virtually. The class of 2020. Ever since elementary school, people have been coming up with witty jokes and comments about the class of 2020 having perfect 2020 vision, the ability to see perfectly clearly. We heard this through all of elementary school, all through middle school, and straight into high school.
I remember freshman year the counselors came into our classes and talked to us about how we should start to think about our post-high school plans. Many of us put our thoughts about college or other plans after Mankato West on the back burner and we focused on our time in high school. Freshman, sophomore, and junior year FLEW by, and before we knew it, it was the summer before our senior year.
A this point it became evident how difficult it was to “clearly see” with 2020 vision what our futures were going to look like. While some people made clear decisions early on and knew just what they were doing, the fall of 2019 made many of us realize that we definitely did NOT have 2020 vision, at least regarding our futures.
In fact, it seemed as though we were completely blind to what would happen next. Slowly but surely, we went through college visits, acceptance and rejection letters, and we came up with a clearer picture of what the next few years might look like.
Fast forward to March of 2020. Many of us had chosen what path we wanted to take, or at least had a pretty good idea. As soon as we started to feel like we had a grip on our futures, school was called off along with all other school activities, and just like that, we were hit with waves of uncertainty and doubt. The whole world, along with our expectations, seemed to turn upside down.
The first two weeks of the “shelter in place” order slowly rolled by, and we were all wondering when, or if, everything would go back to normal. We started to realize that we would mostly likely not get the chance to finish out our senior year as we had expected.
It really hit hard. I started missing little things that I had been taking for granted. Small things like having the opportunity to see and talk in person with my teachers and be in class with my peers. During this time, I missed my friends SO much, but I also found that I missed people I wasn’t necessarily super close with.
Sports were called off, and we even missed those deadly practices, the ones we would usually complain about. The spring play was called off, VEX and Knowledge Bowl weren’t able to finish, band, orchestra and choir concerts weren’t going to happen. Even prom was canceled … all these things we had been looking forward to all year weren’t going to happen.
I missed all the little things I got to do every day, maybe even high five fridays! None of this was fun, but I think we all have gained new perspectives because of what we have had to experience.
Although the future is still unclear, and even though we missed out on what would have been countless wonderful experiences, we have a new kind of 2020 vision to come out of this time with. We have 2020 vision regarding things that are truly important in THIS moment, and in EVERY moment. Coming out of these uncertain times, the importance and significance of having the opportunity to simply BE together with those we care about has become much clearer to us.
Even though none of us wanted or expected this pandemic to happen, it has sharpened our 2020 vision to the things that are extremely valuable in life. It will be much harder for us to take small things for granted when this all comes to an end.
I would also like to admire the character and reputation of my classmates. These unique circumstances have brought out so many amazing qualities of the class of 2020 all across the country, but especially at Mankato West.
There were West seniors who made videos as tributes to our class, encouraging us through the difficulties of the situation and reminding us of the great times we have had together. There were West seniors who created pages on social media to highlight each individual senior through their accomplishments and plans after high school. And ALL of the West seniors took the time to reach out to their peers and friends to just check in on and support them.
Our class took the situation, no matter how scary, uncertain, and negative, and used it as an opportunity to grow in our relationships, in our perspectives, and in our character. We found ways to connect with and support each other despite the unprecedented circumstances. The way I witnessed the class of 2020 handle the situation speaks volumes to how amazing they are.
Going into our senior year of high school, none of us could have predicted how it was going to end. That “2020 vision” we had heard about throughout our school years, became something that we wished we had, but knew we didn’t.
Even though the future is still so unclear, we have gained a new type of clear vision that I believe will be of great value in our lives as we move forward. This new clear vision has taught us to live in the present, to adapt to new - and sometimes difficult - situations, and to never take the simple things for granted.
I am so proud of our class and how we have remained optimistic, encouraging, determined, respectful, and resilient. There is no one else that I would have rather spent the last 4 years with, and I can’t find the words to truly express how proud I am of every single one of you guys.
I am grateful for everything you have taught me and for the countless memories we have made together. Thank you for being the best class I could have ever hoped to graduate with. Congratulations!
Jace Hague, East High School
In 1996, Playwright Johnathan Larson wrote these four simple words for his musical, "Rent":
“No Day But Today.”
These four small words uttered over 20 years ago still ring true, but I believe they have even more meaning here today.
Over these months being home with my family and seeing my friends behind a screen has given me a deeper understanding of “No Day But Today.”
Looking back at our four years at Mankato East, we lived, we worked, we laughed, we cried, and most importantly we learned and grew.
To me the most important things I learned in the classroom were not how to run a T-test in math or the structure of the cell in biology, but how to be an adult; how to metaphorically and somewhat literally leave the nest, leave behind childhood, and tackle life head-on.
We will all miss things from high school; from going to homecoming games, to performing in our concerts, to going to our favorite clubs, but personally, the thing that I will miss the most is the people. School provides us with over 1,000 different lives, perspectives, and experiences every day.
From birth, we are blank canvases, and those around us are the paint. This paint is what makes us who we are and to not let someone paint on your canvas; to not grow from others is simply foolish. To not take this power and use it to create a better future for not only ourselves, but our future and our past members of society is, in essence, to fail as a human being.
From today on, we are handed the reins of change. Now with the reins of the future in our hands, where will we go? The answer is simple: wherever we choose. The limit does not exist, and if it does, then that limit was made to be broken. Infinite doesn’t exist much within our real world, but something that is infinite is our potential.
From today on I challenge not only the members of the class of 2020, but everybody within the world to these three challenges and work towards them every day.
They are to live as if there is in fact “No Day But Today,” to let others influence our lives and make all of our canvases the most beautiful pieces of art, and let ourselves and our infinite potential drive not only our futures, but our world towards a better future.
I can say with certainty that the world is in good hands, and I cannot wait to see what we make of it, together. Thank you Mankato East. Thank you to all the staff members, and most of all, thank you to my classmates.
The world is ours, now we just have to grab on and take it wherever we choose.
Cyemone Nusser, Loyola Catholic School
Our class, the class of 2020, is one that Loyola will not soon forget.
We have been together as a grade from the beginning. A few have left us and a few have joined us along the way, but all have been welcome.
As someone who has been at Loyola since preschool, I can truly say that I am just as close to those I have known for over a decade as I am to those I have only known a few years. This is one of the most amazing parts of Loyola. We are able to know each other on a more personal level.
Our graduating class may be small, but it’s just small enough that we all know each other by first and last name (even some middle names too). You truly can’t get that anywhere else.
I have enjoyed every year I have spent at Loyola because no matter what, I found people who I could relate to and be friends with. I never spent a day alone because there were always people around who cared about me thanks to all of the activities I was able to participate in during high school, and I’m sure others feel the same. This sense of community is something many people have come to love about Loyola.
Our class has been one that excels in every part of the high school experience. We have amazing athletes that put their all into every game, match, meet, and tournament they are in. We have intelligent students who don’t shy away from difficult AP Courses because we’re willing to put in that extra effort. The knowledge bowl skills that some of us possess are unbeatable, while the rest of us can enjoy a day full of study halls to get a break from all of the AP homework. We have State competitors in Hockey, One Act, Cross Country, Track and Field, Science Fair, and Speech.
One of the most remarkable things about our class is the number of leaders among us. Every single one of us could be a leader among followers if it was asked of them, and many of us have used these skills to help Loyola.
Be it volunteering in KeyClub, taking in Foreign Exchange Students as host families, leading the student body in Student Council, Singing at mass every Wednesday, or even helping underclassmen in classes and activities. The class of 2020 are born leaders and because of that, there have been so many memorable times at Loyola.
The many achievements of our senior class does not stop as we graduate. So many of our students have been accepted into amazing schools all across the country and have received phenomenal scholarships due to their academic abilities.
We would never have gotten where we are today, however, without some of the most important and influential people in our lives: our teachers. Any one of us here can say they’ve had a teacher at Loyola that truly cared about them.
There has been, and will be, so much support from teachers at this school. They have been there for us in our worst and best times. They have taught us so much and have helped us grow as individuals.
I’m sure a lot of us can recall some times where we had a whole lot of fun in school too. Think back to times like making elephant toothpaste or dissecting horrible smelling fish in Mr. Biehn’s class, to times more recent like the teachers dressing up as book characters and parading around the gym. So, for the Class of 2020, I’d like to say a big thank you to the teachers who helped us along the way.
For our Senior Retreat, they said the best Bible Verse to speak for our grade was Psalm 119:105 “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.” That is one of the best ways of describing us as a class. We have always been leaders from the beginning, but only through the light of God have we been able to lead others in the right direction.
And now, we begin another journey with the help of God. We are going out to do so many unique and amazing things with our lives. Some serving as medical personnel, attorneys, educators, servicemen, and everything in between. But we are all going to do these things through the grace of God.
It will be scary, going out and leaving behind so many things that we know so well, but I have faith in us. No one can think about the future and know exactly what is going to happen, but this doesn’t mean we should be wary of the future entirely. We can hold our heads up high as we move forward in life, knowing the support system of Loyola Catholic School holds us all up high through community and prayer.
Thank you, Class of 2020, for all you have done for Loyola and all you have done for each other. I want to give a personal thank you to the Class of 2020.
Some of you, as I’ve said, have been at Loyola since the very beginning of your schooling experience. I grew up with so many people who have helped shape me into the person that I am today. I remember certain days from elementary school so vividly you would think they had happened just yesterday. I hope that everyone has memories like that from their time at Loyola, be it kindergarten or senior year, because when we’ve all grown up and started the next chapter of our lives, we need to remember exactly how important this place was to us.
So this is no “Goodbye” to the Class of 2020. It’s a “Hello” to the next chapter of our lives. A “Hello” to new people and new experiences. But know that just because we are saying “Hello” to new and completely diverting paths, doesn’t mean we have to say “Goodbye” to our pasts.
