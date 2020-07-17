MANKATO — Mankato residents might want to keep a closer eye on mail from the city of Mankato because the "Get Rid of Junk for Free" cards are being sent out.
Many homeowners have been waiting for more than two months for their annual opportunity to dispose of items that don't fit in their garbage carts. The traditional municipal cleanup service — where residents can haul accumulated crap to the Public Works Center each Saturday in May — was postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions.
The continuing pandemic means the service, which will return next month, will be handled differently than usual. Various parts of the city will be assigned a single week when residents can drop off stuff in an effort to spread out the often-large crowds that line up at the Public Works Center on South Victory Drive. The city is being divided based on the day their garbage and recycling is picked up, and that card from the city will be residents' proof that they've showed up during the correct week.
There are three scheduled weeks — Thursday through Saturday — for three weeks, said Parker Skophammer, assistant to the city manager.
Folks who see their garbage picked up Monday or Friday will be first up — allowed to dispose of their used furniture, old TVs, outgrown backyard swing sets and other accumulated clutter — from Thursday, Aug. 6, through Saturday, Aug. 8. The Thursday and Friday hours are 3:30-7:30 p.m. and the Saturday hours are 7-11 a.m.
The following week is designated for people who have Wednesday and Thursday garbage days. And the final week, Aug. 20-22, is for those with Tuesday garbage service.
The people who are up to bat the first week already should have received their cards, which were mailed Tuesday. Residents in other parts of Mankato will see theirs arrive next week and the following week.
The color-coded cards need to be brought along when using the service, although a driver's license or utility bill with a resident's current address will be accepted as backup proof. People with none of the three may be turned away.
Another COVID-related change — don't expect assistance unloading materials from city workers. Residents will be on their own this year when it comes to the heavy lifting.
One final change: Mattresses are not being accepted this year as a cost-cutting measure due to increased processing costs related to their disposal. Residents will need to haul those to the Ponderosa Landfill, 20028 Goosberry Lane, and pay the required fee.
Most other features of the cleanup service match previous years. Items that are not accepted — such as tires, large appliances, hazardous waste and concrete — are detailed on the city's website.
Even with some pandemic-induced delays and changes, Skophammer said there's been evidence Mankatoans have missed the annual opportunity to declutter — probably more so in a year when most have had extra time to focus on home improvement projects.
"We have taken, certainly, plenty of phone calls from people wondering when is this opportunity going to come," he said. "I think everybody can agree it's a great service to have, especially at this time when people have been at home cleaning out their houses, cleaning out their garages."
