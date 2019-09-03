MANKATO — A longtime pediatric therapy provider joined the Mankato Clinic health system Tuesday.
Mankato Clinic announced the acquisition of Pediatric Therapy Services, or PTS, including the hire of 25 physical, occupational and speech language therapists plus support staff. The team will continue to work as Mankato Clinic pediatric therapists at the old organization’s office at 150 Saint Andrew Court.
Mankato Clinic CEO Randy Farrow said the acquisition shouldn’t affect patient care.
“First and foremost hopefully patients and families are not going to see a huge change,” he said. “They’re still going to see the same therapist they’ve seen.”
The two organizations worked closely together for years. Mankato Clinic carries all the same insurance PTS did, they already shared many patients, and PTS has a satellite office at the clinic’s children’s health center at the Wickersham campus.
“It’s always been a really good partnership and we see that being more enhanced now that they’re part of our organization,” Farrow said.
Nancy Dobson and Peggy Martin founded PTS as an independent pediatric therapy option in Mankato in 1991. They started in a one-room office, filling a service gap for pediatric therapy in the region as their patient base grew.
The clinic moved into several different locations over its 28 years as an independent organization, ending up in a 20-plus room building on St. Andrews Court. By its 25th anniversary in 2016, PTS was serving about 500 children in south-central Minnesota.
Dobson noted she’s planning for retirement in a statement announcing the purchase.
“I am as passionate now, as then, to help our kids overcome challenges so they can move, play, communicate, learn and just be kids,” she said. “As I plan for my retirement, I am excited to see our work continue as part of Mankato Clinic.”
