MANKATO — Community organizations were recently selected as recipients of Mankato Clinic Foundation grants. The foundation approved $24,250 for its third-quarter round of grants.
Recipients are:
• North Elementary School, St. Peter Schools — $3,500 for Fourth Grade Kindness Retreat.
• North Mankato Spring Lake Park Swim Facility — $2,500 for swimming lesson scholarships.
• Camp Sweet Life Adventures — $2,500 for its virtual camp experience.
• House of Hope — $2,500 for its COVID-19 Restart program.
• St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services — $2,500 for Exploration Recreation isolation kits; $750 for Active Aging Week activities.
• South Sudanese Community of Minnesota — $2,500 for youth mental health and drug treatment services.
• St. Peter Community Childcare Center — $2,000 for its children’s wellness initiative.
• Kiwanis Camp Patterson — $1,500 for an automated external defibrillator or AED.
• Friends of Learning Back to School Project — $1,500 for school supplies.
• Boy Scouts of America Troops 8 and 76 — $1,500 for an AED.
• Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Elementary — $1,000 for its positive behavior interventions and support programs.
Mankato Clinic physicians provide the majority of the foundation funding for organizations that strive to improve health and wellness in communities.
The next grant application deadline is Tuesday.
Grant applications may be found at: www.mankatoclinic.com/Mankato-clinic-foundation.
