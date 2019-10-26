MANKATO — Mankato Clinic was one of 22 Minnesota clinics and health care systems honored recently for high marks in health tracking measures.
The clinic earned the honor at UCare’s annual Salute to Excellence event Saturday. UCare recognized the 22 facilities for improving the health of its members enrolled in Medicare and other health care programs.
“Our health care provider partners are an essential part of UCare’s people power,” said UCare President and CEO Mark Traynor in a release. “We are grateful for your hard work in serving our members and providing them a path for their best health.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.