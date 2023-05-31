MANKATO — Mankato Clinic Foundation has announced recipients in its latest round of grants.
For its second quarter, the foundation approved $37,500 to community organizations that support health and wellness in the region.
Recipients are:
• Greater Mankato Area United Way — $12,500 to fund a mental health youth navigator.
• Minnesota State University Foundation — $5,000 for Camp Maverick Rec ‘N Read programming.
• MRCI — $4,500 for inclusive communities activities.
• HACER — $3,000 for workshops teaching Latino families how to handle bullying.
• Mankato Area BMX — $2,500 for helmets.
• New Foundations St. Peter — $2,500 for its Grass and Roots Outdoors youth program.
• Friends of Learning — $2,000 for backpacks filled with school supplies for students in St. Peter and rural Nicollet County.
• Lutheran Social Service — $2,000 to provide immediate needs of children in foster care.
• Greater Mankato Diversity Council — $1,000 for K-12 Promoting Respect workshops.
• Wellcome Manor Family Services — $1,000 for its opioid overdose project.
• Junior Achievement North — $1,000 for its Biz Town program.
• Blue Earth County Library System — $500 for summer health and wellness events.
The majority of the foundation's funding is provided by Mankato Clinic physicians. In the past 10 years, the Mankato Clinic Foundation has provided more than $2 million in scholarships and grants to organizations and programs.
Grants are awarded on a quarterly basis and are considered through an application process.
