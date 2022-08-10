MANKATO — Mankato Clinic Foundation has approved $14,162 in recent grants to community organizations.
Third-quarter grant recipients are:
• Friends of Learning's Back to School Project — $3,000.
• Minnesota State University Foundation for Maverick Camp Rec & Read Scholarships — $4,662.
• Helping Paws of Minnesota to provide a service dog for a person with physical disabilities, veteran or first responder with PTSD — $3,000.
• City of St. Peter – Active Aging Week support — $1,000.
• Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Elementary School 's Every Knight Every Day positive behavior program — $2,500.
Mankato Clinic physicians provide the majority of the foundation funding.
