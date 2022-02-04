An aluminum shortage prompted Mankato Clinic to request donated crutches from community members, so the first fresh shipment in months was a welcome arrival Thursday.
The clinic put the call out for crutches on its Facebook in January, reporting they were in short supply due to supply chain disruptions. August was the last time it had received a new shipment of adult-size crutches.
In response to the crutch situation, the community came through in the clutch.
Supplies didn’t run out since August, said central supply and purchasing manager Robyn Naumann, thanks in part to community members donating gently used crutches.
“We’ve had a fair amount of people come out to help us,” she said. “We’ve been fortunate not to run out.”
Initially the clinic asked employees in October if they could donate any crutches they had at home. It resulted in employees donating 23 crutches for taller adults, 14 standard crutches and three youth crutches.
Typically the clinic receives an allocation of crutches from a distributor and keeps enough on hand to last a few months. As the next anticipated shipment seemed to keep getting pushed deeper into the future, Mankato Clinic’s request expanded beyond employees to a broader call to the community.
“Since that point we got about 17 or 18 more pairs of that (adult) size we were specifically looking for,” Naumann said.
Further helping the situation, she soon got word a new shipment was on its way for the first time since the late summer. It arrived Thursday morning, with purchasing agent Roxanne Krautbauer cracking open boxes containing 16 pairs.
The crutches are an example of how supply chain disruptions hit home locally, a more common issue during the COVID-19 pandemic. A similar issue happened with masks early on in the pandemic, Naumann said, when community members stepped up to make face coverings when supplies were tight from distributors.
Before the pandemic, Naumann only recalled one other time the clinic had a similar supply issue during her 22 years with Mankato Clinic. The devastating hurricane that hit Puerto Rico in 2017 caused a shortage of IV solution due to the many manufacturing plants on the island.
Unlike crutches, community members couldn’t really donate IV solution. Many patients end up keeping the pair of crutches they use to leave a hospital or clinic and then don’t have use for them once they recover — repurposed crutches were given to patients free of charge.
The Salvation Army was among the local sources helping find and provide crutches to the clinic. Its Family Store, plus other thrift stores in the community, would alert Mankato Clinic when crutches came in — Naumann estimated the Salvation Army accounted for about 10 pairs right away.
Mankato Salvation Army Lt. Andy Wheeler said he was thrilled the nonprofit could help.
“We feel like we’re here to help as many people as we can, and it was a really cool thing we could do,” he said, adding he was proud of his team.
Although Thursday’s new shipment offers some hope crutches will start arriving with more regularity, Naumann said donations will still be accepted. Additional donations provide a solid lift amid ongoing supply chain uncertainty.
“We’re so thankful for people bringing them in, dropping them off,” Naumann said. “We just got a pair in with children’s stickers all over it, so we’ll clean it up and repurpose it.”
