MANKATO — The Mankato Clinic Foundation awarded $25,000 to the Educare Foundation.
Educare will use the funds to provide grants to teachers in Mankato Area Public Schools to enhance educational opportunities.
“The Educare Foundation is incredibly grateful for the continued support of the Mankato Clinic Foundation," Educare Board Chair Jessica Hatanpa said in a statement. "Their generous donation allows Educare to support more teachers and students throughout District 77.”
The physicians at the Mankato Clinic provide the majority of the funding for the Mankato Clinic Foundation to give quarterly grants to organizations that improve community health and wellness.
