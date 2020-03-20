MANKATO — Mankato Clinic is moving as many staff as possible to at-home work and created a system to keep patients with possible COVID-19 symptoms from coming into contact with other patients who need care.
"One of our challenges, like everyone else is facing, is how do we take care of patients who are potential COVID patients and separate them from other patients who have urgent care needs who need to see us," said CEO Randy Farrow.
He believes the clinic has a good system now in place, after making the North Mankato clinic a "respiratory clinic" where all patients with respiratory issues, which could be COVID-19 or something else, will go to be checked out after contacting the clinic's respiratory hotline.
Farrow said they also have staged staff at their Main Street and Wickersham clinics who are screening people as they enter.
"Staff with protective gear are screening people coming in to make sure they don't have a fever or other symptoms, and if they do, we direct them to the hotline and the North clinic. That seems to be working well."
Farrow said the North Mankato clinic has seen the number of respiratory patients coming in increase since it was set up Wednesday afternoon with about 40 coming in Thursday and the number increasing on Friday.
"Like everyone, we anticipate this will continue to increase until we hit a plateau. It's just a matter of how effective and quickly all the things people are doing — social distancing and working remotely and everything else people are doing — gets this under control."
Farrow said they are delaying routine care for patients, such as physicals for healthy people. "We're leaving that to the discretion of our physicians because they know they're patients better than anyone. If they have a patient with complicated diabetes issues, they will want them to come in. But if a patient is otherwise healthy, they can wait a month or so."
The clinic also has moved most of its urgent care patients to its Main Street urgent care facility, while designating the Adams Street urgent care office for occupational health only. Farrow said people hurt on the job or who require a DOT license checkup or a drug test required by their employer can go to the Adams Street site. That, he said, will ensure they are not together with patients who may be sick.
The clinic temporarily closed its Skin Essentials, optical shop and sleep center program.
Farrow said they've been increasing the number of telemedicine visits where doctors talk with patients via video for non-urgent needs.
The clinic, like all medical facilities, has seen an increase in people who are staying home from work calling to see if they can get a doctor's note for their employer. But the Minnesota Department of Health and the governor have directed that people who can work from home should and ordered employers to not require a doctor's note for employees to work from home or be at home if they are sick.
The clinic is quickly moving to have as many staff as possible work from home, including those in the business office, human resources, finance and medical records.
"It's just a matter of getting everyone situated and the equipment set up. Our IT people are helping people get set up."
Farrow said the unprecedented events are requiring everyone to act quickly, but said he's heartened by the good he's seen in staff and others in the community.
"It's amazing, in a situation like this, how so many people step up and come together and ask what they can do. It's encouraging."
