MANKATO — Mankato Clinic recently opened a new diabetes care center, with the endocrinologist who led the effort saying the long-term goal is to improve outcomes for patients with more complex conditions.
The care center is located in the Mankato Clinic’s Main Street location. It includes the endocrinologist, Dr. Abel Alfonso, along with a pediatrician, diabetes care/education specialist, registered diabetes nurse and a clinical pharmacist. A nurse practitioner is on track to join the team in the spring.
Opening the center is both an expansion and centralization of the clinic’s diabetes services, said Alfonso.
“It feels great,” he said. “It was an idea that we had and it’s always a great feeling to see that idea come to fruition.”
The project started about a year-and-a-half ago. Those positive patient outcomes Alfonso is hoping for will also take time, he added.
“We want to focus on patient outcomes and that’s something that’s measured in years, not days or months,” he said. “So it’s just the beginning of the long process to improve patient outcomes.”
The rising rates of diabetes — and obesity, which often contributes to it — in recent decades make it a major public health concern. About 7.8% of adults in Minnesota, or 330,000 people, were diagnosed with the disease as of 2017, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
In the U.S., the figure for adults with diabetes is 34.2 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state and national figures are likely an undercount as it doesn’t factor in the people with pre-diabetes at risk for Type 2 and people who have it without knowing it.
More complex cases, Alfonso said, can require multiple medications and require a degree of specialization not available from primary care physicians. Managing the disease, which causes the body to not make enough or properly use insulin, can be time consuming and require customized treatment plans for patients.
As part of the new Diabetes Care Center, Mankato Clinic will offer a diabetes education program recognized by the American Diabetes Association.
In the past those treatment, education and medication services might’ve been spread out across the Main Street clinic or other facilities. The idea for the care center was to bring it all together and then build on it.
The care center will mainly serve the more complex cases. Patients would first be referred there by their primary care provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.