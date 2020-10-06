MANKATO — Mankato Clinic earned high marks for how it treats patients with depression in a new report measuring health-care facilities across the state.
The local medical group was the only one in the state with above-average finishes in all 12 of MN Community Measurement’s metrics for depression care.
Achieving the distinction is a point of pride for Mankato Clinic, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrew Lundquist.
“When depression is identified and treated people can live their lives fully,” he said. “We take these Minnesota Community Measurements reports seriously.”
MN Community Measurement evaluated 112 medical groups and 734 clinics in Minnesota and surrounding states for the report. It included six care metrics each for adults and adolescents, ranging from screenings to follow-ups at six and 12 months to response and remission rates at those same intervals.
Data dashboards help alert Mankato Clinic providers when patients are due for screenings. Clinic staff then reach out to patients to set up visits.
Depression and other mental health disorders are on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic. MN Community Measurement cited federal survey data showing 25% of American adults experienced depression symptoms in mid-2020, way up from 7% in 2019.
Social distancing is the most effective way to avoid the coronavirus, but prolonged isolation can also have negative health consequences. The report measures care and outcomes from 2019, so before the pandemic hit the U.S.
Many medical providers have adjusted their care models to continue seeing patients during the pandemic.
Mankato Clinic shifted to use more telehealth for a lot of patient visits with psychologists and psychiatrists, Lundquist said. Telehealth improved patient access, he added, while in-person visits remain an option.
“We’ve seen loneliness, depression, other mental health issues become more of a problem and we’ve been trying to pivot our services to help people with those,” he said.
While the report highlighted Mankato Clinic overall along with several of its facilities for being high performers in depression care, other medical groups and facilities in the Mankato area attained high marks in certain measures.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato’s specialty clinic was a top performer in six-month follow-ups for adolescents, while Mayo in Le Sueur was a top performer for adolescent screenings. The health system's Eastridge facility in Mankato also finished above average in adult and adolescent depression screenings and adult 12-month follow-ups.
Allina Health’s New Ulm Medical Center was above average in adolescent and adult screenings. Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic finished above average in adult screenings.
Despite those bright spots in the report, MN Community Measurement also highlighted substantial room for improvements statewide. Among all the medical groups and facilities measured, only 48.5% of adults and 43.4% of adolescents were re-assessed for depression after six months.
Understanding how well the health-care system is helping people is important, as depression has a big impact on their lives, stated MN Community Measurement President and CEO Julie Sonier in a release announcing the report.
“We still see wide variation in outcomes, and substantial room for overall improvement,” she said. “That’s particularly important now, as we know many more people are experiencing symptoms of depression in today’s extraordinary circumstances.”
For more on the report, visit www.mncm.org/2019-depression-report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.