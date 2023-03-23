Mankato Clinic’s recently remodeled Urgency Care center allows it to treat more medical needs than it could in the past, said Dr. Katie Anderson while demonstrating new features in an exam room Wednesday.
Mankato Clinic finished the project at its Main Street location in early March.
From sore throats to sports injuries to abdominal pain, Anderson said, Urgency Care in meant to handle a wide range of non-emergency medical situations.
“Our goal is to keep people that don’t necessarily need to be in the emergency department out of there so they can use their resources to help the people that are having emergencies,” she said. “This is an option where wait times are shorter and it costs less for the patient.”
Anderson, an urgent care physician, is one of three physicians among 11 total providers at Urgency Care, said Marie Wood, Mankato Clinic’s media and communications specialist.
Mankato Clinic had been revamping its urgent care into the Urgency Care center over about the last year. Operations continued through construction, which resulted in six exam rooms with cardiac monitors at bedsides and MRIs, ultrasounds and lab services available on site.
The bedside cardiac monitors alert nurses to abnormalities in heart rates, blood pressure and oxygen levels.
The new layout, featuring a central nursing station with sight lines into triage and exam rooms, was designed to make care more efficient, Anderson said. Providers and nurses keep in regular contact going from the station to exam rooms, she noted, while patients in need of blood work during an appointment can now stay put.
“Lab services come right to the exam room,” she said. “You don’t need to go downstairs or a different department if you do need blood work or swabs.”
Since finishing the remodel, some of the most common reasons for Urgency Care visits, often walk-ins, are the stomach flu — on-site IVs are used to treat dehydration associated with it — strep throat and respiratory illnesses.
Urgency Care also can treat minor head injuries, minor allergic reaction and chest pains if a patient doesn’t otherwise have a history of heart issues.
Patients who end up needing emergency room treatment would be transferred next door to Mayo Clinic Health System hospital’s emergency department. Major head trauma, stroke symptoms and chest pains in a patient with a history of heart issues would be among the conditions prompting a transfer.
After the yearlong remodel, plus discussions on the need for it dating back longer, Anderson said it’s been exciting to start treating patients at Urgency Care.
“It’s just a much better layout and flow,” she said. “We realized during COVID especially that we needed a place to care for more complex patients.”
