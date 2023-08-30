When Emily Stark first saw a poster advertising the Mankato Community Collage project, she said she was intrigued.
“The idea of just gathering portraits of community members. I think that Mankato is such a vibrant community. It seemed like both a straightforward but also exciting way to celebrate that,” she said.
Stark, of St. Peter, was among some of the first area residents to take part in photographer Josh Madson’s idea of capturing portraits of as many community members as possible.
She was there at the Coffee Hag on day one of the shoots during the Riverfront Art Fair on June 10.
While she didn’t know what to expect, Stark said she wanted to check it out.
“I’m also an amateur photographer. I don’t do portraits, but I enjoy taking pictures. I enjoy having my picture taken, and so I was also just curious to see what is this?”
Stark said she’s glad she signed up for a time; the turnout, even on the first day, was big.
“It was so busy. I was able to, I had to wait for a little bit, but it wasn’t too long, but it was so impressive to see,” she said. “I was impressed at the production of it.
“There were a lot of people, but it was also very well organized.”
Stark will now be among more than 800 faces — including friends, family, coworkers and neighbors — whose portraits will be displayed on the ceiling and walls and in the nooks and crannies of the Coffee Hag.
The opening reception for the exhibit is 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Hag.
Madson describes his project as an igloo of photos.
“It’s a complete immersive, experiential, three-dimensional collage,” he said. “What I wanted them to feel was kind of how I feel, like wow, I’m surrounded by a lot of great community here.”
Madson, who said this project was his way of getting back into photography after a pause during the pandemic, said the idea started at the Coffee Hag. Prior to coming to Mankato, Madson has been working in places such as Los Angeles.
“I hadn’t been doing anything since the pandemic. My mom and I went to the Coffee Hag at least once a week to get coffee together,” he said.
During one of those trips, Madson and his mom struck up a conversation with owner Jenn Melby-Kelly. That’s when his mom told Melby-Kelly he was a photographer.
“I sat down and talked with him and his mom, we had just talked about different things,” Melby-Kelly said, adding that she was inspired by the Humans of New York project. “I always thought that was really cool and said wouldn’t that be cool to do something like that.”
It wasn’t long before the idea of what came to be was set in stone.
The shoot ended up spreading across three different days throughout June and July at the Hag and Number 4.
It’s an experience that Madson said was a lot of fun.
“It was kind of a reminder to me of, I guess I am good at this,” he said.
“It was pretty fun for me to be able to coach those people and have their images turn out really beautifully, and then have them be proud of how they’ve been represented. That was really magical for me.”
Madson said the project was also a way to give back to a community he said had been welcoming.
“I was like, if I was going to do something, this sounds like something that would be fun to me and something that would bring people together,” he said.
“I think for me, it’s not going to be about money, I want to do it on a scale that feels right for me.”
Melby-Kelley said she was excited but not surprised by the turnout.
“I really feel that Mankato as a community will show up, and people showed up. So, it was exciting, not really that surprising, because I knew people were going to be interested in this whole process,” she said.
The photos will be on display through September.
