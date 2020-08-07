MANKATO — For years, Mankato city leaders dreamed of a pedestrian bridge over the Blue Earth River to unite two of the city's largest parks and to link regional bike trails currently divided by the river.
After previously deeming the historic Kern Bridge as too short for the job, city officials now think the one-of-a-kind structure might serve as the centerpiece of a longer bridge spanning the river between Sibley Park and Land of Memories Park.
The City Council will be asked Monday to consider making a bid for the 147-year-old bridge. It was disassembled earlier this year and is being made available for pedestrian/bike trail use by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. City administrative and engineering staff are laying the groundwork for what could be a highly competitive application, emphasizing both how the bridge could tie together numerous existing trails while using an historic structure to link historic sites in the region.
"The master plan will also incorporate interpretation and history of the Native American sites along the trail, including Minneopa State Park, Land of Memories, Sibley Park, Reconciliation Park, and other cultural resources in the area," a memo to the council states. "The Kerns Bridge historical location over the Le Sueur River was near one of the major Native American transportation corridors in the area which is now partially occupied by the Red Jacket Trail. As the trail system develops through the master planning process, the evolution of a 'Dakota Trail' theme with linkages to the various cultural resources will provide an opportunity for context and branding of the system."
The bridge could also be a landmark on a state trail running the length of the Minnesota River that the Department of Natural Resources has been slowly but systematically building at the direction of the state Legislature.
"That's kind of the grand plan," said Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges. "... It may or may not be feasible."
He believes a second life as a Blue Earth River crossing would be appropriate for the bridge, originally constructed southwest of Mankato over the Le Sueur River, which feeds into the Blue Earth just upstream from the proposed new location.
In addition, Hentges thinks the bridge's 189-foot bowstring-arch design best fits with a broad river in a natural setting.
While the city is likely to gain points from MnDOT for those attributes, it could be at a disadvantage in competing with other applicants if the necessary extension of the bridge in Mankato detracts from the Kern Bridge's unique design. To span the Blue Earth, the total bridge might need to be twice as long or longer than the Kern Bridge.
In addition, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which designed Mankato's flood-control system, prohibits the placement of structures in the river that could substantially impede the flow of water. That means the Kern Bridge's deck would have to be at an elevation as high as the levees and flood walls that make up the system.
Both of those issues would be of concern to historians who will help determine which applicant is awarded the bridge, said Lisa Bigham, a MnDOT engineer who has been integral in saving the bridge from demolition. The goal is to return the Kern Bridge to the National Register of Historic Places, which will likely require that it be in a setting similar to its original bucolic location.
"That's tricky," Bigham said. "... The site does matter. We're wanting it to go over water, preferably moving water. We don't want it to lose a lot of its character."
On the Le Sueur River, the bridge was just a few feet above the stream, whereas the Mankato location would be well above the water level except in times of flooding.
"I would think the height of it is going to matter, too," Bigham said of the selection panel.
Hentges said the city's Public Works Department is confident they can design an extension that doesn't distract from the Kern Bridge.
"Engineers always like challenges," he said. "They're excited. They feel it's doable."
Two piers would need to be built in the river with the Kern Bridge resting between them, said Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty. Roughly 60 feet of additional bridge would be needed to reach the riverbank.
The bridge extension would be designed with a very low profile, including railings made of cable, to ensure that the Kern Bridge and its signature arch are the focus.
The bridge would need to be at about the height of where the primary road through Sibley Park intersects with the road leading up to the hilltop area of the park. That would fit relatively well with the existing trail in Sibley Park, but Land of Memories sits at a much lower elevation.
Because bike trails must have a grade of no more than 5 percent to meet accessibility standards, the end of the bridge in Land of Memories would need to connect to a long and gradual structure that would get the trail back to ground level.
"You end up with about 500 additional feet of boardwalk or elevated walkway to get to grade," McCarty said.
Assuming the council approves the letter of intent, which all applicants for the bridge must submit by Aug. 31, staff would then begin to focus on studying the feasibility and considering preliminary designs. By the end of September, the selection panel will weed out proposals that don't have a legitimate chance to be awarded the bridge. The others will be invited to submit formal detailed applications with a winner to be announced by January.
Mankato estimates its proposal would cost $2.5 million. Federal funds secured by MnDOT will cover 80% of the cost if the project is viewed as having a strong likelihood of being restored to the National Register of Historic Places.
Much of the 20% local share is expected to be eligible for state and federal funds as well, Hentges said. That's partly because the city and Blue Earth County are in the final stages of obtaining "regional trail" status for the city's Minnesota River Trail and the county's Red Jacket Trail and Minneopa Trail. When a pathway or system of pathways is granted regional trail status, they become eligible for Legacy Act grants, which are provided from a dedicated statewide sales tax for natural resource and recreation projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.