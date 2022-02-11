MANKATO — The city of Mankato is considering joining 16 other municipalities in a Cities Climate Caucus to push government officials at all levels to address the climate crisis.
Cities already part of the effort include St. Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Moorhead, Northfield, Red Wing, Grand Rapids, Grand Marais and eight suburban communities in the Twin Cities area.
Members of the Mankato City Council, while expressing some skepticism, have instructed City Manager Susan Arntz to prepare a resolution for the council to consider adopting.
City councils are being asked by the volunteer-run group to declare a climate emergency and vow to work together to urge action at the local, state and federal levels.
Council member Jessica Hatanpa wondered about the implications and benefits of joining the effort.
“I just didn’t want to tie us to something (when) I’m not sure what it is,” Hatanpa said.
Arntz said the point would be to add another regional center to the coalition in an effort to amplify its voice.
“Just by adding our name to it, helping to lead the way on this topic,” Arntz said, referencing the council-approved mission statement for Mankato of “Leading the way as a vibrant diverse regional community.”
Arntz added that any specific climate-related policies and actions would still require council approval: “You still get to be in control of the ‘what.’”
Hatanpa said some residents are going to be skittish, after COVID-related emergency declarations, about the implications of using that wording. And other members of the council also expressed doubts about using the word “emergency.”
Council member Karen Foreman said municipal governments focus on localized problem-solving — that an “emergency” in Mankato would be something like a pump station failing during a flood.
“We’re really at that practical where-the-rubber-hits-the-road as opposed to ‘How do we stop the icebergs from melting?’” Foreman said.
Council member Jenn Melby-Kelley countered that individual efforts by even small cities can make a difference if their example is followed by others.
“If you start at that local level, it has that ripple effect,” Melby-Kelley said.
Council President Mike Laven supported a continued exploration of joining the Cities Climate Caucus as long as it didn’t consume more than a minimal amount of staff time. Laven also noted that the city could consider joining another group — Climate Smart Municipalities — which involves six Minnesota cities working with a half-dozen German cities to exchange ideas on climate-related topics such as renewable energy and energy efficiency.
“They are taking what I would say is a more practical approach,” Laven said.
Arntz said joining the Cities Climate Caucus would still allow Mankato to limit its efforts to practical matters, mentioning waste reduction, promotion of recycling, improving the quality of the rivers in the community and expansion of the city’s stormwater system to handle the more frequent heavy rain events associated with climate change.
She also noted that stewardship was one of the three pillars of Mankato’s five-year Strategic Plan approved by the council and that numerous Mankato residents are concerned about climate change. At the same time, she said any specific goals should be achievable: “If the goalposts can’t be reached, who wants to play that game?”
Council member Dennis Dieken said the city would also need to avoid policies that would be overly disruptive if the support of citizens is to be maintained.
“It has to be feasible,” Dieken said. “And the lifestyle we’re enjoying right now, you can’t change that radically. So I think it’s a gradual (approach).”
Arntz indicated she would draft a resolution for the council to consider, possibly in March, and said she would attempt to make it more concise and less all-encompassing than the sample resolution provided by the coalition.
That document, more than two pages long, cites the recent impacts in Minnesota of extreme weather ranging from drought to air-quality alerts caused by western wildfires to a record-setting June heatwave.
It also noted how climate change could adversely impact city finances and infrastructure, threaten the future prosperity of younger generations, impact fish habitat and push insurance rates higher for property owners.
The document also states that a transition to a clean energy economy will be less disruptive — and could lead to local job creation — if it is carefully planned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.