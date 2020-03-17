MANKATO — The Mankato City Council unanimously authorized — by telephone — up to $1 million in COVID-19 response spending at a special meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The council also approved implementation of emergency measures including authorizing police to enforce orders that bars and restaurants be closed other than take-out and food delivery; prohibiting city workers from traveling, taking leave or using vacation time for 30 days; and quarantining municipal workers who become sick.
Enforcement efforts by police aimed at limiting the spread of the virus could expand if Gov. Tim Walz moves beyond bars and restaurants in limiting public gatherings.
"Our enforcement of that law will change with the governor's orders," City Manager Pat Hentges said.
Mostly, though, Mankatoans will see little change for now in how essential city services are provided.
"Water is running and it's safe," Hentges said. "Toilets are flushing and we're safely disposing of that. ... We have police and fire. ... Street projects and building projects will continue to be bid."
Most city buildings are being closed to the public, however, and government meetings will be conducted with officials participating remotely and residents watching online. On Monday, Mayor Najwa Massad was joined by just a handful of staff in conducting the council meeting, with the other six council members asking questions and voting via telephone.
Municipal workers who can do their jobs from home are being asked to do that. For those who can't — police officers, street maintenance crews, custodians, firefighters, parks workers — precautions are being taken to limit personal contact to prevent the spread of the coronavirus if workers become infected.
"We're doing that for a very specific reason and that specific reason is to make sure we have a viable workforce," Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms told the council.
The $1 million in special spending authority, which will come from reserve funds if it proves to be needed, would most likely go toward overtime pay, payments to contractors and supplies, Hentges and Zelms said.
Most workers are not currently logging more than 40 hours. That will change if a sizable percentage of the municipal workforce becomes ill and the remaining workers have to pick up extra duties and extra shifts. Cleaning contractors may be increasingly needed as everything from squad cars to fire trucks to conference rooms are cleaned after one group of employees finishes using the equipment and before the next group takes their place.
Council members wondered about economic impacts, particularly those to small businesses and their laid-off employees, and whether the city could help in any way.
Most of that assistance will need to come from state and federal governments, Hentges said, adding that a list is being compiled of the limited ways that local governments might help. The city, for instance, might be able to allow bars to delay renewal of liquor licenses without penalty or the county might decide to delay serving eviction notices.
