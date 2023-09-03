MANKATO — Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz’s proposed 2024 budget would boost property tax collections by less than 5% following an 8.1% jump this year.
Arntz and Administrative Services Director Parker Skophammer are also presenting the City Council with an alternative — an 8% jump that would provide more leeway for new priorities and more of a cushion in the city’s savings account.
“We’ve got two scenarios,” Skophammer told the council at a work session last week. “Last year at this time, we had about six.”
Even with just an either-or choice, the council didn’t coalesce around one or the other. That means another budget discussion on Sept. 11 with the council needing to formally set its preliminary levy two weeks later.
Both of the options fall well below what some other cities are looking at, Skophammer said. Among southern Minnesota cities sharing their proposed preliminary levy increases, Rochester was looking at 9.4%, Worthington was at 14.21%, Northfield was at 13.67% and North Mankato was looking at options ranging from 18% to 44%.
Even with the smaller 4.95% property tax hike, the proposed budget meets the major budgetary goals of the city, according to Arntz and Skophammer. It would collect nearly $24.2 million from local property owners, up from $23 million this year. Combined with a $900,000 bump in state aid and an increase in water and sewer rates, there would be enough additional revenue to cover inflationary pressures, cost-of-living adjustments for employees, payments for large construction projects and increased operational expenditures — particularly for several additional city workers.
The $1.4 million in increased personnel costs includes the new salaries and benefits for a traffic officer and firefighter in the Public Safety Department, a new permit technician in the Community Development Department to help with a steadily growing number of building permits, two new Public Works employees to assist in maintaining an increasing number of city assets and a part-time employee to work with recreational facilities.
There would also be a new IT training coordinator and an administrative assistant for Arntz, who doesn’t currently have a secretary and didn’t fill the deputy city manager position when it became vacant shortly after she was hired.
“This is probably the largest organization in the state if not the tri-state area where the city manager does not have an administrative assistant,” Skophammer said.
“She needs help,” Arntz conceded.
The budget would also allocate $750,000 — virtually the entire increase in state aid — for early pay-off of energy efficiency upgrades made across city facilities several years ago. Those improvements were financed through bonds that were to be repaid over many years from the resulting savings in electricity, water and other utilities.
Because the state aid increase isn’t guaranteed to be repeated in future legislative sessions, it makes sense to use it for a one-time expenditure, according to Skophammer. By repaying the energy-efficiency debt early, those future utility savings will be available for other uses in the years ahead, lessening the pressure to increase property taxes, he said.
Finally, the proposed budget would allow the city to maintain reserve funds equal to at least 40% of general fund expenditures. The city has a policy of keeping reserves at that level, largely because bond-rating agencies could rate the city’s bonds as a higher risk to investors — and drive up its borrowing costs — if savings fall beneath that threshold.
But the 4.95% increase in property tax collections would leave those reserves just a hair over 40% in 2024, as well as in the ensuing four years under the city’s five-year budget projections. After hitting 43.02% this year, the reserves as a percentage of general fund expenditures in the next five years would be 40.05%, 40.8%, 40.1%, 40.04% and 40.07%.
“That 40.0-something ... that just doesn’t make me feel comfortable,” Council President Mike Laven said.
Council member Dennis Dieken had a similar response: “I think running the fund balance at the minimum is way too risky.”
Council member Jenn Melby-Kelley expressed concern about higher borrowing costs in the future if the reserves fall too low: “If we go below 40%, that affects our bond rating.”
Council member Jessica Hatanpa, though, focused on proposed spending, which also affects the level of reserves. Hatanpa asked city staff to calculate what size reductions in spending would allow the reserve funds to rise to 41% or 42%.
“How much of what is proposed (in 2024 spending) would have to be cut?” she asked.
Skophammer said he would do the calculations in time for the Sept. 11 budget discussion.
The alternative levy increase of 8% would allow the proposed spending increases while putting the reserve fund percentage at 41.4% in 2024 and gradually increasing the percentage to nearly 44% by 2028.
The higher levy increase would also provide more leeway in the face of some looming uncertainties in the years ahead, Arntz said. For instance, the Minnesota Legislature approved a new law requiring paid leave for employees taking time off to, among other things, care for a sick family member. That will inevitably drive up costs for overtime or temporary workers to cover the duties of the absent employee, but the extent of the expense is yet unknown.
And the 8% levy increase would also make it more likely the council could move forward on a comprehensive climate action plan, something the council has shown some interest in pursuing.
If the council adopts the 8% increase as its preliminary levy, state law makes that the ceiling for any 2024 property tax increase. The number can be reduced — but not increased — as budget discussions continue through the fall, with a final levy being set following a public hearing in December.
