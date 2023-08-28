MANKATO — After a lengthy debate about where people should and should not be allowed to use now-legal marijuana in Mankato, the City Council came to a unanimous conclusion.
This is going to get complicated.
When the Legislature voted in May to legalize marijuana, the legislation included a ban on smoking pot anywhere where tobacco smoking is prohibited. Outside of that, there were few statewide restrictions on where cannabis could be used once the Aug. 1 effective date arrived.
In Mankato, the relative freedom was obvious already on Aug. 4 when Flo Rida performed at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater.
“There was a fair amount of cannabis and vaping going on,” said City Manager Susan Arntz.
As long as the pot puffing was being done out of the breathing range of people under the age of 21, it was legal.
“You can’t smoke anywhere where a minor might inhale it,” City Attorney Pam Whitmore said of the second restriction imposed by the Legislature. “There was also no penalty that was provided, unless a city or local jurisdiction has an ordinance.”
So council members’ task during Monday’s work session was to indicate whether they favored an ordinance limiting cannabis use in public places. As in many other towns, the general sentiment seemed to be in favor of some controls
“The big thing that changes from city to city is ‘What is a public space? How are we defining it?” Whitmore said.
The Legislature specifically listed the places where Minnesotans are free to toke up or otherwise consume marijuana — regardless of how local government officials feel about it. Namely, cannabis can be used in people’s homes and yards and on other private property that’s not generally accessible to the public (unless the property owner prohibits it) and in places or events licensed for on-site consumption.
Cities, however, are allowed to set the rules when it comes to public outdoor spaces.
One unidentified city, according to Whitmore, was very concise in banning pot use, defining “public places” as “all areas contained within the city boundaries, except the following ... .” (The ordinance then lists the three categories where the state law says cannabis must be allowed.)
Another city listed a lot of examples — indoor and out — where cannabis can’t be used: “A). Any outdoor area or indoor area, whether privately or publicly owned, to which the public have access by right of invitation, expressed or implied. This includes but is not limited to theaters, restaurants, bars, food establishments, places licensed to sell intoxicating liquor, wine, or malt beverages, retail businesses, gyms, common areas in buildings, public shopping areas, auditoriums, arenas, or other places of public accommodation.
“B). Any park in the city, or
“C). Any city-owned property.”
And one municipality put special emphasis on transportation infrastructure, banning use in “any and all public places in the City, including, but not limited to, any public street, avenue, boulevard, right of way, road, alley, sidewalk, park, trail, parking lot, beach, pier, building and vehicle.”
Council member Michael McLaughlin wondered if the city should just prohibit cannabis anywhere that an open bottle of beer, wine or liquor is banned.
“I think we need to marry it up with our alcohol (ordinances),” McLaughlin said.
Council member Jessica Hatanpa, though, said conversations she’s had with constituents suggested that second-hand smoke was the primary issue. A family shopping in Old Town or walking to an event should be spared having pot smokers walking beside them.
“Everybody kind of thought the same thing, especially people with kids,” Hatanpa said.
But tobacco smokers are generally allowed to do that outdoors, Council member Kevin Mettler noted, so how are police going to distinguish between legal smoking and vaping and illegal cannabis smoking?
“We have to be careful,” Mettler said. “Can we truly enforce what we’re saying (is illegal)?”
McLaughlin said he was inclined to ban the use of all intoxicants in some public places, regardless of the type or the form.
“Then you enter the world of gummies,” Council President Mike Laven said, referencing the fact that the newly legalized cannabis products aren’t just smokable. There’s also THC-infused candy, other foods and beverages.
Listening to the discussion, Arntz offered to bring back to the council at least a couple of rough-draft ordinances — one focused on restrictions on cannabis smoking and vaping in certain outdoor public spaces and another that attempted to set similar restrictions for public use of all cannabis products that match those on public consumption of alcohol. Whitmore suggested a third alternative for council consideration — an ordinance limiting smoking and vaping in certain outdoor public places, regardless of what was being smoked.
Because the city is beginning its intensive budget-setting process, Arntz said the council might not have time to revisit the cannabis issue until winter.
