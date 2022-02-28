MANKATO — A process that’s impossibly divisive for partisans at the legislative and congressional levels appears to have been settled in a single work session by the Mankato City Council Monday night.
Council members coalesced around a staff-recommended political map for Mankato, something that needs to be finalized by the end of March to equalize populations in each of the five council wards following the 2020 census. The map would cause major changes in who represents some Mankato neighborhoods, would put two incumbent council members in the same ward and would combine much of the valley portion of the city into a single ward.
Despite being disruptive to the five council members who represent specific geographic areas of the city, they accepted a map that city staff said was the best option among five alternatives. With that consensus in place, the map could receive final approval by March 14 — beating the state-imposed deadline by 17 days.
“It’s better than I expected, so I appreciate that,” City Manager Susan Arntz said of the council’s harmony.
The city will post the map on its website no later than Wednesday, complete with tentative polling places, and seek public comment on the new boundaries. A public hearing will also be held at the March 14 council meeting. If those comments don’t shift council opinion, the process can wrap up that night.
One of the biggest changes in the map compared to the one created after the 2010 census is it consolidates the valley portion of Mankato south of Madison Avenue into a single ward. West Mankato and the neighborhoods around Sibley Park, Lincoln Park and Washington Park will be joined with downtown into Ward 5, represented by Council member Jenn Melby-Kelley, a resident of the Lincoln Park Neighborhood. Currently, that area is split between three wards.
Council member Jessica Hatanpa, who lives on the southwestern edge of Mankato, currently represents west Mankato and the Sibley Park neighborhood in a ward that stretches along the entire western side of the city. Under the new map, Hatanpa will sayi goodbye to most of the voters who elected her in 2018 just as she’s gearing up for her first re-election campaign.
“I would be sad to lose my West Mankato friends, but they would be in good hands,” she said, turning to Melby-Kelley.
The new Ward 3, which is entirely south of Stadium Road other than a small area along James Avenue, is also home to Council member Mark Frost, who has the most tenure on the council at 20 years. That doesn’t necessarily mean a face-off between Frost and Hatanpa on Nov. 8.
Frost, who did not attend Monday’s meeting, said four years ago his wife was strongly encouraging him to retire from the council. Although he ultimately decided to run for another term in 2018, Frost was recently stripped of all committee assignments and unanimously censured by his colleagues for seeking to undermine the employment of a resident of his ward after the resident asked for changes to the city’s annual deer hunt.
Hatanpa didn’t object to the staff-recommended map, accepting the logic of its utilization of major roads and geographic features such as the river valley bluffs as ward boundaries. And she liked how it meshes well with legislative districts and potential Blue Earth County Commission districts, which should allow Mankato to reduce the number of precincts in the city from 18 to 17 or even 16.
County Property and Environmental Resources Director Michael Stalberger, who oversees elections for the county and the city, said each precinct costs roughly $2,000 for equipment plus the costs of keeping the polling place staffed with four to six election judges.
“So it adds up,” Stalberger said.
Hatanpa said she also appreciated the wards were designed with anticipated future population trends in mind, which will allow them to shift less dramatically in the next round of redistricting in 2032.
After the meeting, Hatanpa didn’t sound overly worried about running for reelection in a ward stretching across the southern side of Mankato — one that doesn’t include most of the west-side voters who elected her in 2018.
“I’ll just make 8,000 new friends,” she said.
The proposed map would create an open seat in the new Ward 4, an area that includes most of Minnesota State University, numerous student housing complexes and neighborhoods north of Stadium Road stretching to Glenwood Avenue.
According to council members, a large percentage of Mankatoans don’t even realize they have a specific member of the city council as their representative based on where they reside. (Only Mayor Najwa Massad and Council President Mike Laven are elected by voters citywide.)
But some citizens are not only aware of the ward system, they were interested enough to submit their own redistricting maps.
Arntz and city GIS Coordinator Kurt Klinder presented both the two alternatives developed by staff and three others submitted by residents.
The first citizen submission had logical ward boundaries but deviated substantially from the ideal ward population of 8,897, Klinder said. State standards strongly encourage populations to be no more than 5% above or below the idea, and the citizen-submitted plan included a ward that was 7% too large and another 6% too small.
Another citizen-proposed map, labeled “Community Member Submission 3,” was submitted Monday by a group of residents seeking more representation for citizens who are Black, Indigenous and people of color.
The map, however, created a massive Ward 2 that stretched from the southeastern edge of the city to the northwest side. While the ward met population thresholds, council members thought it would be too difficult for a single council member to represent. In addition, all of the city’s neighborhood associations but one would have been divided under the proposal.
A citizen-generated plan labeled “Community Member Submission 2” met many of the priorities of the city. But it wasn’t quite as adept at reducing precincts and related costs.
The consensus map doesn’t have perfectly equal wards. Ward 5 has 480 more residents than Ward 2, for instance.
But Klinder said the deviations are well within state standards, and city staff prioritized setting easily recognizable ward boundaries and avoiding the confusion that comes with ward lines that bisect a neighborhood.
