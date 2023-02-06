MANKATO — Longstanding guidelines that left the city manager as the de facto press secretary for the Mankato City Council will be dropped, council members decided Monday night.
In reviewing the City Council Handbook at a work session, the council decided to eliminate the guidelines added more than a dozen years ago that suggested it was inappropriate for elected officials to discuss with the media their opinions on controversial issues prior to a final vote on the matter. Also to be eliminated are provisions instructing council members to refer media inquiries to the city manager unless the questions involve routine public information such as the time of a meeting or the contents of the agenda.
Council President Mike Laven said the guidelines were added during the tenure of retired City Manager Pat Hentges after a spate of highly controversial topics such as the proposal that would have greatly boosted the number of coal-hauling trains coming through Mankato.
"The city manager at the time wanted a little more control ...," Laven said.
Although current City Manager Susan Arntz made no effort to preserve the guidelines, she also said they aren't unusual in municipal government.
"Other cities, like North Mankato, have almost identical language," Arntz said.
But she brought the issue to the council after a Free Press editorial in October criticized the policy, and several members questioned whether it was unnecessary.
Now in her third year, Arntz has also dropped another policy that city department heads funnel media inquiries to the city manager, saying she instead prefers that staff members with the most expertise on a story's topic handle the interview.
Arntz noted, too, that council members — despite the policy — have not muzzled themselves. "The words that are here, I don't think reflect how you've operated — or how you've wanted to operate — in the last few years."
The words in the existing handbook state: "Council members are encouraged to refer all media inquiries to the City Manager prior to Council discussion and vote on an item. After a vote has been taken, individual Council Members may comment on their decision."
The Oct. 22 editorial encouraged the council to revise or eliminate the policy. Stating that the media is a primary method for elected officials to communicate with their constituents, the editorial said it makes little sense that the representatives should hide their opinions when questioned by the media until after a final decision is made.
"That does the public no good," the editorial stated. "It suggests the city wants to make decisions without public input."
Council member Jessica Hatanpa pointed out that everyone now on the council shared their opinions on future issues when campaigning for their seats, wondering why it would be taboo to do the same once elected. Mayor Najwa Massad and Laven said council members should be free to share their opinions but should always remember to stress that they were speaking for themselves rather than the city or the entire council.
Newly elected Council member Kevin Mettler agreed that the guidelines were unnecessary.
"I don't think we need to go through you to talk to the media," Mettler said to Arntz. "And I don't think you want that."
Arntz largely agreed, adding that she was also in favor of dropping the instruction for council members to "notify City Manager" every time they talk to the media — even when providing noncontroversial information.
"You don't need to call me to inform me that the media called and wondered what time the meeting was," she said. "I'm OK."
After hearing the thoughts of the council, Arntz said she would remove the entire "Media Relations" section from the handbook other than a few tips for council members when dealing with the media, such as one that advises against bluffing through an answer. "Tip: A good response to media if an answer isn't readily available: 'I don't have all of the information about that. Let me find out and I'll return the call."
