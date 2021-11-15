MANKATO — From $468 for another windsock at the airport to $700,000 for a new fire truck, Mankato is set to spend $21.8 million in its capital budget in 2022.
City staff laid out details for the City Council Monday night, focusing on the first year of the five-year Community Investment Plan that is set for approval in less than a month. The entire plan encompasses more than 400 pages and hundreds of planned equipment purchases, facility repairs, major maintenance and new construction.
The vast majority of items have been previously discussed by the council and will be back before the body prior to final approval of construction contracts next year. But numerous answers were provided about projects large and small Monday night.
Q: Why is $491,000 to be spent on a lightly traveled two-block section of Second Street?
A: Because the section between Mabel Street and Good Counsel Drive might have the worst pavement in town.
The pavement rating is 11 on a 100-point scale.
“Forty is considered failed,” Public Works Director Jeff Johnson said.
The new pavement will be put in place between May and August of 2022.
Q: Why does Mankato need a ladder truck that can stretch 10 stories high when it doesn’t have 10-story buildings?
A: Council President Mike Laven pointed to the increasing number of buildings and planned buildings that are in the five- to eight-floor range, particularly downtown, in explaining the need for the new $700,000 vehicle for the fire department.
“It’s going to have to do more because downtown is getting bigger,” Laven said.
But the ladder truck’s capacity to extend more than 100 feet isn’t just about verticality, said Jeff Bengtson, associate director of Public Safety.
“It does two things,” Bengtson said. “It goes up high, but it also reaches out far.”
The latter is important in a ladder because a fire truck can’t necessarily be parked immediately adjacent to a burning building. Often, numerous obstacles — or the fire itself — require the truck to extend its ladder more horizontally to fight a fire.
The city has been setting aside dollars for the new truck for several years in preparation for the purchase, allowing it to pay cash rather than financing it with added cost of interest.
Q: Is the city ever going to reach the end of its alley-upgrade initiative?
A: Yes. The nine alleys being spiffed up in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in 2022 will constitute the grand finale of years of bringing the system up to snuff. The effort began after an engineering firm was hired a dozen years ago to identify alleys that needed improvement and found so many that the work is only now being completed with next year’s $437,000 expenditure.
Q: What’s with all the costs in the 2022 budget for stuff that’s not going to be purchased next year?
A: City officials are doubling down on efforts to set aside money every year when they know high-cost items are due for replacement in the future. It’s happening across the budget, from the sewage treatment plant to the Public Safety Department.
Public Safety Director Amy Vokal said the set-asides make for more stable budgets than the previous practice, when expensive gear needed to be replaced — and funded — all at once and dealt a blow to the annual operating budget.
“We were putting all of that in our operating budget rather than planning it out for the long-term,” Vokal said.
The new approach includes, for instance, budgeting $54,000 a year for at least the next five years to cover the costs of replacing firefighter breathing gear in 2031.
Q: What happened to the $44.8 million project to modernize Mankato’s sewage plant?
A: “We’re developing a funding strategy,” said Public Works Director Jeff Johnson.
A substantial part of the expense will be covered by ratepayers, but the city is also requesting $20 million from the Minnesota Legislature and is exploring other possible contributions from state and federal sources, Johnson said.
With uncertainty about what the final funding package might look like, staff decided not to guess on a figure when finalizing the upcoming capital budget. If the outside assistance is clarified in coming months, the capital budget could still be adjusted even after it’s approved next month.
“We would come back to the council with a budget amendment,” said Parker Skophammer, director of administrative services.
Q: How did Toby Keith’s name come up during a Mankato council budget work session?
A: Keith recently drew a big crowd of country music fans to the civic center, and Skophammer used the concert as an example of what the arena staff worry about when considering the venue’s aging sound equipment.
“The last thing we need is Toby Keith — any big artist — having a sound issue,” he said.
It didn’t happen at last month’s concert, but the city is planning to spend $575,000 for new audio equipment in the civic center arena to ensure there isn’t a future audio failure.
Skophammer said people may not see high-fidelity as a top priority, but the civic center’s ability to attract concerts depends on reliability.
The expenditure is scheduled for 2023.
The entire proposed capital budget can be found at https://www.mankatomn.gov/your-government/city-manager-s-office/budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.