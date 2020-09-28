MANKATO — It’s official. Waconia City Administrator Susan Arntz will replace retiring Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges on Nov. 30.
On Monday night, the City Council unanimously approved an employment contract that will pay Arntz nearly $181,000 a year — $170,000 in base salary plus $4,800 for car expenses and $6,000 in extra contributions for a retirement account.
“I’m very delighted,” Arntz told the council via Zoom. “I’m so excited to join you all.”
Arntz, who has managed Waconia’s city government since 2001, was selected by the council following formal interviews Friday with her and with city managers from Vermillion, South Dakota, and Wasco, California.
Of the three, Arntz was the most direct in saying she very much wanted the Mankato job, and after being selected told The Free Press she expected an agreement on a contract to come easily. That appeared to be the case with the final terms released Monday morning.
The contract includes a city payment of up to $5,000 for documented moving expenses. Along with the standard city contribution toward her Public Employee Retirement Association pension, the contract calls for an additional contribution of $6,000 a year to an “authorized deferred compensation plan as permitted by federal law.”
With raises for city employees uncertain after 2021 due to pandemic-related budget deficits facing the city, the contract requires the council to consider a first-year raise of up to $3,000 based on Arntz’s job review. After the first year, raises will — if her performance evaluation warrants it — match the cost-of-living adjustments granted to other city employees.
Arntz will receive the same health insurance benefits as other employees. Her vacation time and sick leave will match city employees with 25 years of seniority, and she will be immediately credited with 30 days of accrued sick leave and 20 days of vacation on her first day at city hall.
If her employment is terminated by the council, Arntz will be paid a lump sum of six-months’ salary and the city will continue contributions toward her health insurance for six months. However, if the firing is related to “malfeasance in office, gross misconduct, conviction for a felony, or conviction for an illegal act involving personal gain,” the city won’t be obligated to pay the severance package.
Hentges, who was hired as city manager in 1996, publicly announced in June that he intended to retire by the end of the year. He said Monday night his final day will be sometime during Thanksgiving week.
Hentges’ final base salary was $175,621 plus a car allowance and deferred compensation that brought his total compensation to $181,000.
Arntz on Friday said she was grateful for her time in Waconia and wanted to give the council there plenty of notice before moving to her new post in Mankato — an amount that ended up being eight weeks.
“Today was a hard, bittersweet day in Waconia for most of our staff and some community members,” she said Monday, adding that most were happy for her and her new opportunity.
