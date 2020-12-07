MANKATO — Plenty changed from December of 2019, when the Mankato City Council approved its two-year budget covering 2020 and 2021, to Monday night, when the council was forced to make some major adjustments to the second year of that budget.
“The last 10 months have not necessarily been a normal budget cycle,” said Parker Skophammer, director of administrative services for the city.
Heading into the second year of the two-year budget would ideally involve only a few tweaks to spending and formal approval of the upcoming property tax levy and other budget components. But with the economic whiplash caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the revised budget for 2021 includes $3.56 million in salary and benefit reductions from what had been tentatively approved a year ago for the second year of the budget.
The cuts include some position eliminations, unpaid furloughs for all staff and a reworking of health insurance benefits to help control rising costs. The result is total spending on salaries and benefits, slated to rise in the budget approved a year ago, will now fall.
“Reducing personnel expenditures by 10% is not an enjoyable experience but necessary,” Skophammer said.
The city will actually have a projected surplus in the 2021 budget, but city officials are preparing for what they anticipate will be a particularly challenging revenue picture in 2022 when aid from state and federal sources is expected to be markedly lower.
The property tax levy was unanimously approved at $20.8 million, an amount that is nearly $500,000 higher than what was collected this year. The council again kept the property tax rate unchanged, gaining additional revenue only from the increase in the tax base prompted by new construction and increases in the market values of property in the city.
Along with authorizing the operating budget, levy and fee rates, the council unanimously approved a construction plan for 2021 of just less than $29 million.
More than $18 million in street projects are planned, although a couple of the largest ones are joint projects funded in part by Blue Earth County and the state of Minnesota.
The biggest project at $5.7 million will bring a double-roundabout to North Riverfront Drive at the ramps serving Highway 14. The improvements aim to eliminate crashes and traffic backups, particularly left-turning traffic from the westbound Highway 14 exit ramp. The work is being financed by the county, the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city.
Nearly as large, the planned reconstruction and renovation of Warren Street is solely a city project. The $5.4 million in work will transform the street from Front Street to Val Imm, making for a more attractive, more pedestrian-friendly connection between downtown and Minnesota State University.
Another roundabout is planned for Adams Street and County Road 12, partly to serve the region’s largest truck stop, which is being planned for just east of the intersection on Mankato’s far eastern edge. The city and county are still in discussions about possible county contributions to the $1.4 million project, which is being funded in part with a state grant targeted at transportation projects that boost economic development.
The construction plan also includes the $1.2 million second phase of a five-year project to upgrade the streets and utilities in the Germania Park neighborhood near Third Avenue.
The $18 million in total street projects next year far exceeds any other year in the five-year community investment plan. Annual price tags for street work range from $5.3 million in 2022 to nearly $10.4 million in 2023, a year when $5.1 million alone is being slated for the reconstruction and redesign of Riverfront Drive from Main Street to Madison Avenue.
The community investment plan — which also covers municipal buildings, park improvements, airport work and major equipment purchases — is a key part of the city’s planning process. But construction of individual projects will occur only following additional votes by the council, typically after feasibility studies are completed and after bids are received.
Monday’s meeting included the mandatory public hearing allowing residents to comment on the proposed budget. It appeared no one from the public attended the Zoom meeting based on the fact that the council approved the budget without inquiring whether anyone wished to speak.
