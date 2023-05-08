By Mark Fischenich mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com
MANKATO — When it comes to legalized pot, the city of Mankato might make an exception to its “Leading the Way” slogan.
With a majority of lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz supportive of legalizing marijuana in Minnesota, something that could theoretically happen as soon as August, the Mankato City Council on Monday night took steps to slow things down.
Under an ordinance the council will consider at its next meeting, a year-long moratorium on Mankato pot shops would be quickly put on the books — beating the effective date of any new state law, City Manager Susan Arntz said after the meeting. The local prohibition on sales could last less than a year, too, but the moratorium would ensure Mankato has time to consider its regulatory options.
“Given the timing of the potential effective date of the bills, we anticipate that there is a possibility that the bill would go into effect on July 1, 2023,” city staff wrote in a memo to the Mankato council. “... We also know that there will be some areas of the bill that the city will need to consider before implementation. As such, staff is recommending the council consider an interim ordinance/moratorium ... .”
There’s a sense of urgency for the city because both the state House and Senate have passed cannabis legalization bills. A House-Senate conference committee will need to hammer out a compromise version before the Legislature’s May 22 adjournment deadline, but the differences between the two chambers are relatively minor and Walz has said he expects to sign the consensus bill.
Arntz said she is reviewing language of the proposed moratorium ordinance so that it can be publicized by Friday — providing the required 10 days advance notice for a public hearing and potential passage at the May 22 council meeting.
The moratorium ordinance is relatively simple, Arntz said, basically just providing the city up to a year to study its regulatory options.
Lawmakers last year approved a more modest legalization bill, allowing edible products with relatively low levels of THC — the chemical in marijuana that provides the intoxicating “high” and other mental effects sought by users. Those gummies and other products are already being sold legally in local stores and won’t be affected by the moratorium, Arntz said.
This year’s expanded legalization effort, made possible with the Republicans’ loss of the Senate majority in last November’s general election, would encompass smokable marijuana and other cannabis products and create a much more extensive regulatory and taxation system.
“The new law that likely will come out of the convergence of the House and Senate approved bills will be complex and have an impact on our community, as well as many parts of city operations,” City Attorney Pam Whitmore explained in a three-page report to the council last week.
Along with legalizing several new THC-containing products, the legislation would create a state cannabis licensing agency, grant new licenses for 13 or more different types of businesses associated with the production and sales of the products and make numerous other changes to existing law.
The breadth of change “creates a lot of unknowns, and necessitates time for staff to study zoning or licensing regulations related to the new legal products and allowed businesses,” Whitmore wrote.
The House and Senate bills provide local governments with almost no authority to pass broad restrictions on cannabis sales.
“In fact, both bills specifically stated that local government may not prohibit the possession, transportation, or use of cannabis flower or products authorized under the chapter,” Whitmore wrote. “Both bills further provide that local units of government may not prohibit the establishment of a cannabis business licensed by the proposed newly created state licensing agency.”
Local governments are likely to be allowed, however, to somewhat control the hours of operation and location of cannabis businesses — what Whitmore referred to as “reasonable restrictions on the time, place, and manner of operations.” The moratorium, if approved, could last up to a year but could end sooner if the council so chooses after settling on zoning regulations and operating hours for the pot shops and other cannabis businesses.
As for when Minnesotans can take their first legal puffs of pot — assuming a compromise bill is approved in the next two weeks — that will depend on how quickly a newly created Office of Cannabis Management finalizes licensing rules for the cannabis businesses, according to Whitmore. The agency is expected to be established on July 1. After it finishes writing the proposed license requirements and procedures, a 30-day public comment period would follow. Once that is completed, the rules could be formally adopted by the office, licenses could begin to be issued and sales could occur.
