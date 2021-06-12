MANKATO — With a lengthy buffet of issues in front of them, the Mankato City Council is inclined to try a bit of everything. Council members expressed an appetite for backyard chicken, some grazing goat and maybe a bit of flavored tobacco. And that’s on top of potentially meaty discussions of police body cameras, sports and recreation facility upgrades, a major redesign of the Highway 169 corridor through the city and more. City Manager Susan Arntz recently presented the full menu of issues facing the city between now and September, along with topics the public has requested the council consider. “It’s residents, it’s nonprofits, it’s businesses,” Arntz said of the requests for additions to the council’s agenda. Asked to prioritize, various council members favored “all of the above.” “Chickens and bees are a request of several residents of west Mankato,” Council member Jessica Hatanpa said, referring to suggested ordinance changes to allow backyard chicken coops and beehives. No other council members reported hearing local buzz on beehives, but several have heard interest in chickens and the use of goats for weed control (See accompanying story). “Those are the two big ones from the people I’ve talked to,” Jenn Melby-Kelley said. Karen Foreman said her constituents have brought up goat-grazing and more regulation of payday lending, the short-term loans provided to low-income people that often carry very high interest rates. And Mayor Najwa Massad is ready to sample those items plus possible restrictions on flavored tobacco — something Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth imposed on menthol cigarettes. “I think we should give at least some consideration for all four of these,” Massad said. Mark Frost, the longest-serving council member who was heavily involved inthe city’s backyard chicken brawl
a decade ago, said many of his constituents oppose urban poultry mainly because of noise concerns. “We’ve been through the chickens,” Frost said. Council member Mike Laven, though, sees value in discussing all of the topics, including a renewed poultry parley. “A lot of people have moved to the community since 10 years ago,” Laven said. “I also know a lot of people have changed attitudes in life since 10 years ago.” But when it comes to any of those issues, including chickens, Laven suggested the council not be in a rush to cross that road. More pressing items can be prioritized this summer, and the city budget can be the focus of the fall, with the less timely matters added as late as next winter. “I don’t really need to have this done by July, rather than ‘where does it fit in the workflow?’” he said.
