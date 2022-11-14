MANKATO — The latest of several proposed apartment buildings in downtown Mankato might be headed for rejection by the City Council unless the developer can fix a perceived parking problem.
“I can’t support this project to the detriment of other property owners,” Council member Jessica Hatanpa said Monday night of the four-story apartment building planned for the intersection of Second and Plum streets.
Called “Silos,” the 40,000-square-foot building would offer 26 market-rate apartments on the edge of the Old Town business district. Construction by the Brennan Companies is to kick off next year with the facility open for occupancy by July 3, 2024. The target market is younger renters looking to live in a walkable urban environment, according to Joe Brennan, a vice president at the firm.
Plans show a ground floor made up of 19 covered parking stalls along with 1,900 square feet of retail/commercial space. The apartments would be on the upper floors, which would also include a rooftop patio overlooking Old Town and the massive silo mural. An additional 10 parking spots are proposed in an exterior parking lot adjacent to the building.
That’s too little parking by at least eight parking stalls considering the building has several two-bedroom apartments pushing the total number of bedrooms to 37, Hatanpa said.
“Unless the number goes to at least 37, I’m not going to support this,” she said of the parking spaces.
In much of Mankato, city regulations would require 60 parking stalls for the proposed apartment building when the commercial space is factored in, said Mark Konz, associate director of planning and development for the city. But that requirement is cut in half for the downtown area, which has a substantial amount of public parking, and the minimum drops to 29 for Silos because Brennan is proposing storage space for six bicycles.
Council member Dennis Dieken and Mayor Najwa Massad quickly agreed with Hatanpa that 29 stalls are inadequate.
“Parking downtown is impossible,” Massad said.
The issue arose at the October Planning Commission meeting when Mike Baumann, speaking on behalf of the Wine Cafe and other tenants of the building at 301 N. Riverfront Drive, said it was unrealistic to have just a single parking stall for a two-bedroom apartment.
“There are going to be two cars per unit there,” Baumann said. “Where are they going to park?”
Businesses along that block of Riverfront Drive, which is immediately adjacent to the Silos project, share a city-owned parking lot. But Baumann said that lot is often packed with vehicles already.
The Planning Commission ultimately recommended approval of a conditional use permit for the apartments after adding a provision that Brennan “provide contact information for an individual that will be assigned to addressing any parking issues. The contact shall be available 24 hours per day and 7 days per week including holidays.”
Speaking Monday night, Brennan said his project is appropriate for a city center and that it’s positive that parking lots in the area are being used rather than sitting largely empty.
“I think that’s a good sign of a healthy community that the downtown is bustling,” he said.
The council, though, unanimously agreed with Hatanpa’s suggestion that approval of a conditional use permit be delayed to see if Brennan can come up with a plan for more parking.
Brennan said his options will be limited in the landlocked space. He said he could add possibly a half-dozen spots by eliminating the ground floor commercial space, which he envisioned as a possible food business or coffee shop. Dropping the commercial space would contradict the city’s downtown plan, however, which encourages that sort of use of street-level space.
Alternatively, he could offer fewer two-bedroom units, although he said increasing the ratio of parking to bedrooms would also push up rent costs.
Konz suggested one other possibility: Finding a nearby property owner willing to lease parking space for the future tenants of Silos. An obvious potential source of those spaces — the large Bridge Plaza parking lot across Plum Street, which is also owned by Brennan Companies — is not available because it is already dedicated to public parking under a 2019 subsidy agreement with the city.
