MANKATO — Emergency powers granted to Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges to address the COVID-19 pandemic were extended until Sept. 5 by the City Council, and some powers stripped by the council on May 11 were restored.
The council’s action Monday night extended Hentges’ authority “to amend other ordinances, not affecting the health and safety of residents” to ease the ramifications to residents and businesses of falling behind on utility bills or failing to pay for city licenses such as liquor licenses. It also allows the city to forgo administrative enforcement and penalties “deemed necessary based on the existing emergency.”
But the council’s unanimous vote also restored some powers originally granted to Hentges on March 23, when the pandemic was first impacting Minnesota, that were later revoked when some council members were becoming frustrated with the continued closure of parks facilities such as tennis courts, restrooms and playgrounds. The emergency ordinance passed Monday night allows “closure and occupancy of city buildings” and “other requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the duration of the pandemic.”
By all appearances, the council didn’t realize they had effectively rescinded some of the emergency powers on May 11 by failing to extend them before they were set to expire on May 21. On that night, the council voted 4-3 to extend for 60 days one emergency ordinance and 6-1 to extend another. After the 4-3 vote on the more controversial ordinance — which included the power to close park amenities — Mayor Najwa Massad said, “So the ordinance has passed ... .”
No one on the council or the city staff contradicted her, and The Free Press reported that both ordinances passed under the headline “Council, barely, extends pandemic emergency powers.” In reality, emergency ordinances require a super-majority of five votes — meaning only the second ordinance, covering more routine matters such as how planning and zoning permits can be handled in a pandemic, had actually been approved.
Even Monday night, it wasn’t clear that the council realized it had killed one of the emergency ordinances by not extending it on May 11.
“This is the first one to expire if we don’t approve it?” Council President Mike Laven asked.
Hentges told The Free Press after the meeting that staff realized sometime after the May 11 vote the supermajority threshold had not been met.
“These are different times,” Hentges said Monday night. “You have to go back and look at the rule book every time. We get a chance to do it over. In basketball or football when they blow the call, they don’t get a chance for a do-over.”
While Hentges told the Council Monday night that they were dealing with “an extension of the previous emergency ordinance,” Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms clarified that it “is actually a new, separate ordinance” that contains some but not all of the provisions originally enacted in March.
“We’ve essentially brought back the elements of the ordinance that were necessary and dropped everything else related to closures,” Hentges said in an interview after the meeting.
When it was realized that one of the two emergency ordinance was going to expire because the council had failed to extend it on May 11, Hentges said it prompted the city administration to make some changes. Workers in the Public Safety Department, who were in some cases put on lengthy shifts to limit exposure to other workers, returned to shift-work spelled out in collective bargaining agreements. Certain parks facilities were reopened relatively quickly. Employee vacations were again allowed.
While the power to resume some of those restrictions has now been restored as of Monday night, Hentges said changing circumstances and relaxation of certain rules set by Gov. Tim Walz means that the powers won’t need to be used unless the pandemic worsens substantially.
More relevant is the extension of provisions related to nonpayment of utility bills and the ability to deny “special event permits” for large gatherings in parks or other city facilities, he said. The new ordinance continues the moratorium on utility shut-offs until Aug. 7, allowing shut-offs to resume after that date but also allowing for establishment of payment plans and other financial options for those “facing economic hardship.”
The emergency ordinance will expire on Sept. 5 unless the council — with at least five affirmative votes — decides to extend it.
