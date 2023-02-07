MANKATO — It's just a fraction of their annual salary, but Mankato's mayor and City Council struggled to decide whether to continue the city's per diem payments to elected officials when they have to miss work to attend a meeting.
Current city policy allows members of the council to collect $150 for any day-long meeting that keeps them from doing their day job, with a maximum of four per diems collected over the course of a year.
City Manager Susan Arntz asked the council to reconsider the policy, because it puts city staff in the position of investigating whether a council member is missing a paycheck by attending meetings outside of the city. Arntz said the issue most recently arose when former council members who were retired submitted claims for the per diems.
"I think it's asking a lot from your staff to try to determine what your employment is," Arntz said, noting that even a retiree might be a caregiver for a spouse or do volunteer work that he or she misses when attending a city-sponsored event. "... It just forces me as a staff to get a lot more involved."
During Monday's council work session, some council members suggested doing away with the per diem. Others suggested that some future member of the council might need the payment to make ends meet.
The current policy offers the $150 per diem and sets the $600 annual maximum, stating: "This compensation is expected to reimburse Council Members for full weekdays when absent from their primary employment to attend out-of-town Council retreats, training or legislative events on the City's behalf."
Council member Jessica Hatanpa favored ending the per diems altogether, saying council members receive an annual salary and are reimbursed for travel, hotel and meal expenses when attending distant meetings.
"Personally, I feel I'm already being paid to do some of those things," Hatanpa said of the council salary. "... It's part of our job."
In 2022, the five ward representatives on the council received salaries of $11,957, Council President Mike Laven was paid $17,937 and Mayor Najwa Massad received $23,914. When benefits were added, the totals rose to $13,392, $19,731 and $26,103. The compensation rose by 2.9% for 2023.
Massad had similar thoughts as Hatanpa, saying council members receive salaries, run for the seats with the understanding that the job brings a time commitment and generally have the option to skip out-of-town meetings such as lobbying trips to St. Paul and Washington, D.C.
"It's our choice," Massad said.
Arntz speculated about a possible future council member who has a job that doesn't offer paid vacation. In that case, the council member might want to attend something like the annual lobbying day at the state Capitol but would be giving up a day's wages to do so.
"This $150 might be the difference between them participating or not," she said.
Council member Dennis Dieken wondered if the policy should be changed to allow the per diem only when specific lost income can be documented. But Arntz said that would continue to be an enforcement burden for the staff, later adding that she never wants to be in the position of the Eden Prairie city administrator a decade ago who had to report to authorities that the former mayor was submitting per diems for meetings he didn't attend.
Monday's discussion went on longer than some council debates involving millions of dollars in annual spending, providing evidence that it's tricky for an elected body to make decisions on their own compensation.
"Not to make light of it, but we may have just spent $600 having the conversation," Arntz said, referencing the maximum annual per diem any member can claim.
In the end, Council members Kevin Mettler, Jenn Melby-Kelley, Laven and Dieken said they preferred keeping the per diem in place for council members who need the money and drop any requirement that it can only be claimed to replace lost income. Each suggested that they were confident that council members would be responsible in deciding whether or not to put in a claim.
"I think we're going to do it when we know it's the right thing to do," Melby-Kelly said, later adding that she ran for the council in 2016 under the impression that it was a volunteer position. "I didn't know I was getting paid."
