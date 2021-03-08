MANKATO — Bringing a new internet and cable provider to Mankato will cost an estimated $266,000, but the City Council agreed it was worth the price to provide residents and businesses access to high-speed internet and create an additional competitor for Spectrum, Consolidated Communications and satellite-based providers.
Official authorization for MetroNet to join the local telecommunications marketplace will come later after a formal franchise agreement is drafted, but each council member offered support during a work session Monday — even after the costs and potential pitfalls of installing fiber-optic cable throughout the city were spelled out.
“Susan, I think you’ve got the approval of the whole council,” Mayor Najwa Massad told City Manager Susan Arntz.
Arntz said North Mankato is also in conversations with MetroNet, as is Eagle Lake.
“So far, they haven’t left anyone out,” Arntz said, adding that she will make sure the Indiana-based company understands that there is one more independent community on Mankato’s southwest side. “I’ll have to check on Skyline.”
MetroNet officials have said they hope to begin installation by this spring or summer and promise to offer “blazing fast” gigabit-level service, along with cable TV offerings and telephone landlines, to neighborhoods in Mankato.
Before council members indicated their support, they heard a detailed account of the costs — in dollars and disruption.
The company expects to string 61% of its cable on existing telephone poles, with the rest needing to be placed underground. Much of the city’s cost will involve the time commitment of inspecting every part of the installation, taking photographs and video both before and after the work is done, and ensuring the installation is done properly and restoration of public and private property is completed after installation.
Beyond the cost of city inspection and oversight, and the disruption to lawns and landscaping, installation of new underground utilities can be potentially dangerous.
MetroNet fiber installations in other cities resulted in numerous gas line ruptures in the previous decade, prompting a state investigation in Indiana after repeated problems.
The Evansville-based internet company was tied to 30 gas line ruptures in Indiana in 2017 alone, according to an Indianapolis Star story in December of that year. Some of the breaches were serious enough to force evacuations until repairs were made.
Because the gas line breaches were caused by companies hired by MetroNet — not MetroNet itself — the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission determined it didn’t have the authority to levy fines against the fiber-optic internet provider. A 2017 report by the commission recommended that Indiana cities strengthen ordinances to require MetroNet and its subcontractors to obtain additional training before allowing them to do more digging, Kentucky’s Lexington Herald-Leader reported.
One Indiana city — Carmel — temporarily ordered MetroNet to stop digging after at least 10 gas pipes were ruptured. That came about a week after Fishers, Indiana, issued a similar order following the rupture of nine lines.
MetroNet defended itself by noting that its contractors were responsible for less than 3% of Indiana gas line ruptures in 2016 despite an aggressive construction program.
And not every case was the fault of the fiber optic installer. Of the cases in Carmel and Fishers, the contractors failed to follow proper digging procedures in 10 cases. But gas lines were inaccurately marked by utility companies in six cases, and no fault was found in the other ruptures, according to the Herald-Leader.
MetroNet officials told the newspaper that the report prompted changes in the company, including hiring a new director of safety and quality assurance and implementing stricter safety guidelines for contractors.
There’s evidence to that effect in Rochester, which just saw MetroNet complete installation across the city in less than two years. Director of Administrative Services Parker Skophammer and other Mankato city staff had detailed conversations with counterparts in Rochester, who said MetroNet’s promises largely matched their performance.
“They lived up for the most part,” Skophammer said. “Rochester was pleased with their communication. They moved quick, as they said they would. And they were relatively responsive.”
When a “pneumatic missile” used for underground boring left areas looking “like a war zone” prior to restoration, Rochester asked MetroNet to use a less disruptive technique — which the company agreed to, Skophammer said.
Mankato expects to recoup only about $37,500 of its costs via permit fees charged to MetroNet. And while the company will pay a franchise fee, those fees are a percentage of revenue generated by the company through the sale of internet and cable TV services. Because MetroNet will be competing with Consolidated and Spectrum for the same customer base, any franchise fees paid by MetroNet will likely be offset by a reduction in franchise fees paid by the existing providers — which totaled $432,000 in 2020, Skophammer said.
It’s possible the total amount collected by the city might actually decline slightly because MetroNet’s fees tend to be a bit less than what’s charged by the current franchisees for the same level of service, Arntz said.
“There’s actually a potential there would be less franchise fee revenue,” she said.
Council members judged that the benefits for residents would outweigh the anticipated costs to the city, and Council President Mike Laven asked staff to advocate for MetroNet providing service in adjoining communities such as Skyline and Eagle Lake.
“We’ll offer them three communities for the price of one,” Laven said.
