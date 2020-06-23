MANKATO — The Mankato City Council scheduled a special meeting for 6 p.m. Monday to discuss passing an ordinance requiring masks in indoor public spaces to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
"This is truly about community," said Council member Jenn Melby-Kelley, who urged the council to support an ordinance. "I started as a city councilwoman because I wanted to be present with my community and help my community grow and stay safe."
Council member Mark Frost was firmly opposed to the idea.
"There's a lot of people out there saying they're tired of having government tell them what to do day in and day out. It's just time to move on. And COVID is important, there is no question about that. Whenever I go to a store, I've always got a mask on. But that is my decision."
The issue first arose June 8 when Council member Karen Foreman attempted to gauge her colleagues' attitudes after two constituents broached the idea.
Frost, a semi-retired pharmacist, was first to weigh in.
"I do think we need to leave this up to individuals in the community and to the individual businesses to make their own decisions," he said. "... I understand your concern if you're of age for stuff like that. But the fact of the matter is, if they want to wear a mask, that's entirely their decision."
Melby-Kelley responded that night by echoing health professionals who have said that the primary value of mask-wearing is when infected people, sometimes unaware that they have COVID-19, have their mouth and nose covered and limit the spread of the virus to others.
"I think what we have to remember, and what I remind people of, is that when I'm wearing a mask and you're wearing a mask we're being kind to each other because we're giving each other a chance to not get COVID-19," said Melby-Kelley, the owner of an Old Town coffee shop. "... What it comes down to is very simple: It's about kindness and it's about supporting each other."
The only other member of the council to offer an opinion June 8 was Mayor Najwa Massad, saying she agreed with Frost because of the enforcement burden an ordinance would put on Mankato police officers.
"To have that on them when there's so many other things that they need to concentrate on at this point is quite difficult," Massad said, adding that individual customers can choose to avoid businesses that don't require masks. "So I think we'll leave it up to the individuals rather than making it mandatory."
Foreman thanked the three council members for their input and said she would "let the issue go at this point in time."
Just two weeks later, though, it was back. City Manager Pat Hentges referenced numerous emails and social media posts in the previous 72 hours, along with reports of several Mankato businesses temporarily closing because employees had tested positive for the disease.
He noted the Department of Public Safety has been monitoring whether businesses and customers are following social distancing rules and the public-health guidance (for customers) and requirement (for employees who interact with the public) that masks be worn. Particularly in bars, adherence has been spotty.
"We've seen staff with masks, we've seen staff without masks, which is required, but we've seen very few patrons (wearing masks)," Hentges said.
Because the issue was not on the agenda of this week's meeting on Monday and there was no specific ordinance before the council, a vote could not legally be held — not even a vote to set a public hearing. But council members could vote to direct staff to prepare a draft ordinance and schedule a special meeting next Monday to fast-track the process. That's what Melby-Kelley proposed.
Only two of the seven council members offered strong opinions on the idea — Melby-Kelley in favor and Frost opposed — but Massad, Council President Mike Laven and Foreman joined Melby-Kelley in calling the special meeting.
Council members Jessica Hatanpa and Dennis Dieken sided with Frost in opposition, falling short of immediately blocking the prospect of an ordinance on a 4-3 vote.
Frost said he's heard from business owners on the Mankato hilltop who worry about the impact of an ordinance.
"They don't want anything to do with this," he said. "They're afraid they're going to lose a lot of business."
For Melby-Kelley, the issue has become more personal in the past two weeks.
"I do have an extended family member who has been diagnosed with COVID and has been intubated for the last 13 days, just had surgery to get a tracheotomy and she's probably going to have to learn to walk again," Melby-Kelley said. "This is a very serious thing. ... People's lives are what matter to me. It's not about making money right now. It's really about keeping people safe."
Several more steps would be required before Mankato would join Minneapolis, St. Paul and the state of California, among many others, in requiring face coverings.
The specific ordinance needs to be drafted, which Hentges said could happen by Monday if it was based on the Minneapolis ordinance. The council, after reviewing the ordinance on Monday, would need to vote to schedule a public hearing — most likely on July 13 — and notify the public. A process for public input would need to be designed that would allow all interested parties to have their say while not violating pandemic-related restrictions on large gatherings.
And, finally, a majority of the council — after the public hearing is completed — would need to favor adopting the mask requirement, which would be an emergency ordinance effective for 60 days.
