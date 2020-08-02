MANKATO — Much of Monday's Mankato City Council work session will be devoted to an examination of the city's policing policies in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.
The city's Department of Public Safety has long had a community-based policing approach, and that will be summarized for the council along with potential changes aimed at measuring whether the policies are bringing the intended results, according to City Manager Pat Hentges.
"We're going to talk about some major principles that Public Safety operates under — their outreach and partnerships they've forged and continue to forge," Hentges said. "... One of the things we feel we have to do is to track our effectiveness in partnerships and relationships with the community."
The discussion, which will be led by Public Safety Director Amy Vokal and Greater Mankato Diversity Council Executive Director Bukata Hayes, will also dig into whether the local department's policies are consistent with the Minnesota Police Accountability Act.
The law passed by the Legislature in June covers use-of-force standards, requires officers to intervene if colleagues are using excessive force, and bans restraints such as the one used by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin while killing Floyd on May 25.
"The Minnesota Police Accountability Act is just a start," Hentges said. "... We don't think the current reforms go far enough."
The meeting will also look at the department's diversity, which Hentges said is substantial compared to most outstate Minnesota cities thanks to longstanding recruitment and retention efforts.
Vokal and her staff, along with Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms, initiated the review of the department and its philosophy after the Floyd killing and the ensuing nationwide, even worldwide, protests and calls for change in policing practices — particularly in relation to communities of color.
The dialogue is important enough that the council will meet in person, with social distancing and masks, for just the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Minnesota.
As a work session, no votes can be taken and the agenda doesn't include an opportunity for public comment. The public is welcome to observe the 6 p.m. discussion remotely, however, with information available at www.mankatomn.gov/government/city-council/watch-live-meetings.
