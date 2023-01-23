MANKATO — Nearly 75 years after Mankato sent chickens packing, city leaders are open to possibly letting the female half of the species bawk in town.
A majority of the City Council Monday night asked staff to research how other cities regulate backyard chickens and develop recommendations. The move comes 13 years after a previous council struggled with the issue, holding multiple meetings in 2009 and 2010 that prompted often emotional testimony by chicken friends and chicken foes.
“There’s a lot of anger around this issue for some reason,” Mayor John Brady noted at the time.
Back then, the council approved a pilot project but set the application requirements so high that no one ever applied for one of the three authorized permits.
By June of 2021, legalizing chickens was among a long list of topics the council wanted to explore in future work sessions. But the council also said other issues should take priority, and 19 months passed before more pressing items were no longer in line ahead of the fowl.
Six of the seven-member council, including Mayor Najwa Massad, are now new since the last chicken war. So Monday night had Arntz verifying that the council still wanted to cross that road again — in addition to reconsidering other longstanding animal prohibitions within city ordinances.
“We have plenty to do,” Arntz said of the city staff. “And I don’t want to add to our work plan something you’re not interested in.”
Council members said they were willing to revisit Mankato’s animal-control ordinances and discuss the merits of allowing chickens, bee hives, weed-eating goats and popular-but-technically-prohibited pets ranging from parakeets to hamsters.
The section of the code titled “Regulation of Domesticated Animals,” written in 1949, bans within city limits specific creatures such as “cattle, horses, mules, sheep, goats, swine, ponies, ducks, geese, turkeys, chickens ... .” But it also includes a blanket restriction on “all other animals and feathered fowl except dogs and cats … .”
The “all other animals” part of the code means that Mankatoans owning even such common pets as tropical fish, songbirds, reptiles, rabbits, Guinea pigs and ferrets are technically in violation. The ordinance’s only exceptions are for properties zoned for agricultural purposes or with a special license to operate a zoo, museum or educational facility.
There is unanimous consensus on the council to decriminalize those common pets while also amending city rules to clarify that service animals, such as specially trained dogs that assist people with disabilities, are allowed throughout Mankato. And the council wants to see suggested rules for governing emotional support animals.
Consensus was apparent, too, for allowing Mankato property owners to contract with goat farmers to control the spread of invasive plants such as buckthorn.
When it came to potentially more controversial critters such as bees and chickens, council members are willing to consider loosening restrictions. Mike Laven, who was around for the previous debate, made the case that the majority of chicken owners would be good neighbors while a smaller number of irresponsible chicken owners would generate complaints — just as is the case with owners of dogs and cats.
In 2010 the elected officials basically dodged a decision. They technically approved a demonstration project allowing backyard chicken coops but required applicants to get permission from 75% of all neighbors within 300 feet of the outer boundaries of the applicants’ property. In the city’s older neighborhoods, that would have forced the applicant to get signatures from as many as two or three dozen homeowners.
“That was put in place to make it cumbersome and kill it,” Laven said Monday night, opposing a similar neighbor-approval process this time.
But others, including Council member Jessica Hatanpa and Massad, said they would favor requiring neighborhood support. Council members were also of different minds on whether a chicken license should be required or if city involvement should be relegated to responding to complaints.
Arntz recommended against licensing, saying that brings the expectation of inspections and enforcement and potentially would require additional city staff.
“I assume we wouldn’t be inundated with applications, but I don’t know that,” she said.
Council member Dennis Dieken, however, said licensing would clarify the rules and reduce the likelihood of complaints from neighbors. Others preferred to keep staff out of it unless complaints were received, predicting that residents seeking to raise chickens would tend to be serious about doing it responsibly.
One person at Monday’s meeting seemed to have some of the strongest opinions on city chickens — particularly when it comes to enforcement of rules on the maximum number, corraling them if they get loose and housing them until their owner can be located.
“I’m not going to have police officers running around spraining ankles, breaking ankles chasing chickens,” Public Safety Director Amy Vokal told the council. “... We just don’t have the capacity as a city to do that.”
Arntz said staff will begin researching regulations enacted by other cities regarding chickens, beekeeping and other animals. Potential options for a Mankato ordinance could be ready for discussion as soon as the work session in early March. As was the case in 2009 and 2010, it won’t necessarily be a one-and-done discussion.
“You’ll get more than one shot at a conversation on this topic,” Arntz promised the council.
