MANKATO — The city of Mankato will probably still collect close to 10% more in property taxes in 2023, but the amount will be $1.2 million less than the original budget proposal.
The City Council tentatively settled on a maximum increase in real estate taxes of 9.75% Monday night, the second attempt in two weeks to reach consensus on a budget wracked by high inflation and a potentially painful shift in the property tax burden toward homeowners.
Council members were split a week ago between jumps of 6.3%, 10.5% and the initial plan of 13.9%. The $23.4 million city tax levy agreed to by the council Monday night represented the fourth option considered.
“They all have consequences, positive or negative,” said City Manager Susan Arntz, adding that federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan allowed for the lesser jump in the levy while still maintaining service levels. “This wouldn’t work if we didn’t have the ARP funds.”
The 9.75% increase is the one the council is expected to officially approve as the preliminary levy on Sept. 13. Once that number is certified, state law makes it the ceiling — a number that can be decreased but not increased as the city crafts a detailed budget for 2023 during the fall and early winter.
Mayor Najwa Massad and Council members Bryan Schneider, Mike Laven and Jenn Melby-Kelley all indicated they could accept either 9.75% or 10.5%. Council members Karen Foreman and Dennis Dieken expressed a preference for 9.75%. And Council member Jessica Hatanpa, who pushed for a more frugal 6.3% increase a week ago, said she would support 9.75% on Sept. 13 with the intention of pushing it lower in the ensuing meetings before a final budget is passed in December.
“I’ll probably not vote for 9.75% if we go that high (on a final budget),” said Hatanpa, who recounted recent discussions with Mankato residents about the options under consideration. “Not one person has said, ‘Please give me a 13.7% increase or a 10% increase.”
Other council members were concerned about putting the city’s finances in a precarious position by paring back the proposed tax collections too much in a time of high inflation. To ensure that City Hall maintains adequate reserves, the 6.3% option would have needed to be followed with a nearly 9% hike in 2024, according to projections by Arntz and Administrative Services Director Parker Skophammer.
By going with 9.75% this year, the administration forecasts that future levy increases can be kept below 5% for each of the subsequent four years.
The budget decisions for elected officials are particularly difficult in Mankato this year because of the disparity in who will pay the additional taxes in 2023.
For decades, growth in Mankato’s tax base came largely from new construction — retail stores, manufacturing facilities, hotels and restaurants, apartment buildings and homes. But last year and even more so this year, the growth in the tax base has mainly come from a dramatic jump in the assessed value of single-family homes, pushed upward by skyrocketing prices in actual home sales in the local market.
Values of other segments of the tax base, by comparison, have been increasing slowly or — in the case of some retail stores and other commercial properties — even falling. For the coming tax year, 88% of the growth in Mankato’s tax base is being driven by higher values on existing houses and apartment buildings. Only about 11% of the tax base growth is attributable to new construction.
So if the City Council was going to continue its tradition of riding the wave of a growing tax base, it would actually be hitching a ride mostly on the backs of Mankato homeowners in 2023.
Under the initial budget plan, the increase in city taxes for commercial and industrial properties would have been less than one-third of 1% even with the nearly 14% increase in municipal tax collections in 2023. Owners of apartment buildings would have paid 15.7% more in city taxes. The jump for homeowners would have been the most extreme, ranging from 29% for a $500,000 house ($488 more than this year) to almost 40% for a $150,000 home ($158 in additional city taxes).
Three council members balked at that idea at last week’s budget work session, prompting another to be scheduled Monday night.
By cutting the increase in city tax collections to 9.75%, the council will ease the rise in homeowner taxes a bit. The owner of the $500,000 home would see a 23.6% increase ($404 more). The owner of the $150,000 house would experience a 34% jump (an additional $137). (Any changes in county and school district taxes will be on top of those municipal taxes.)
With the levy hike trimmed by more than $1 million and the shift in the tax burden to residential properties, owners of commercial and industrial real estate will now see a cut in city taxes in 2023 of about 1%.
