MANKATO — Two suspected drug dealers are charged after more than $200,000 worth of methamphetamine was seized from a Mankato apartment.
Other drugs and paraphernalia also reportedly were found in the residence, including a scale in a baby's crib.
Jacqueline Rodriguez, 25, and Jason Alan Scheff, 39, were charged with multiple felony counts of drug sales and possession Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Investigators believe Rodriguez “held a high position in the drug hierarchy” and Scheff helped her traffic drugs, said Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force Cmdr. Paul LaRoche.
According to court complaints:
Task force agents received tips that Rodriguez was selling large amounts of meth. Tipsters said Rodriguez acquired drugs in the Twin Cities and sold it out of her apartment with help from Scheff.
Agents received a warrant and searched the couple's Hilltop Lane residence Thursday after the suspects had returned home from a trip to acquire drugs.
Agents found six bags containing a total of 4.5 pounds of meth. They also found three baggies with a collective 24 grams of cocaine, a bag of marijuana and a bag containing eight pills of an ADHD treatment medication.
Agents also found over $3,000 in Rodriguez's purse, numerous empty baggies, a glass bong and two digital scales, one of which had meth residue and was in a baby crib. Rodriguez and Scheff have an approximately 6-month-old baby.
LaRoche said the meth had a street value of $205,000.
“The seizure of 4.5 pounds is definitely a large amount, especially for southern Minnesota,” LaRoche said. “We don’t come across this amount of meth in one place all that often.”
The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force is comprised of agents from Le Sueur and Rice counties. They target mid- to upper-level dealers, LaRoche said. The River Valley Drug Task Force, Mankato Department of Public Safety and Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension assisted with this investigation.
Both suspects have multiple prior drug-related convictions and Rodriguez is on probation.
